Other News From The September 23 Nintendo Direct

Strap in, this'll be a bit of a list.
Other news items from today's Nintendo Direct:
- After dropping on PC last week, the "Deltarune Chapter 2" update will be available for the free Undertale sequel later today.
- Dynamic racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed will pull into the garage on September 30.
- The critically acclaimed Disco Elysium will come to Switch digitally on October 12, with its physical release from iam8bit in early 2022. It can be preordered today.
- The Dying Light series will be coming to Switch over the next few months, with Dying Light: Platinum Edition hitting on October 19 (digital preorders now open) and a cloud version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human following on February 4, 2022.
- New boards and modes were revealed for the upcoming Mario Party Superstars, including Woody Woods, Yoshi's Tropical Island, and Horror Land. "Mt. Minigame" was also shown, with a survival mode with the objective of surviving as long as possible, and tag matches. As well, all boards will support online play.
- Digital preorders are now open for Shin Megami Tensei V ahead of its November 12 release.
- Demolition derby comes to Switch this fall with the launch of Wreckfest from THQ Nordic.
- Survival title Surviving The Aftermath confirmed a "winter" release.
- Futuristic farming sim Rune Factory 5 nailed down a Switch launch on March 22.
- Paradox Interactive have announced a trilogy of games in the Shadowrun universe of tabletop RPGs - Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong - will come to Switch in a trilogy release next year.