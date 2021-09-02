New Details on Story DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Let the lore speculation begin!

Nintendo has finally detailed the upcoming story DLC for Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity entitled Guardian of Rememberance. The DLC will release on October 29th. It will include a new story including battles focused on both Kakariko and Gopanga village. New characters including Robbie, Purah, and one more mystery character will be added, along with updates to existing characters. The story itself seems to focus on the events directly following the original game but no specifics as to the details of the story were given.