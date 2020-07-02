Nintendo Sales Panic: June 2020 US NPD Group Results

An old friend makes the comeback of the century to return to the top 10 in software.

June game sales in the United States saw some big restocks resulting in epic comebacks to the sales chart.

All data based on dollar sales from May 31 - July 4 (five weeks) unless otherwise indicated.

The Switch was the top-selling hardware platform again in June, for both unit and dollar sales. Hardware sales were down 17% compared to May, despite the extra week of tracking, but no numbers were given to determine June Switch sales.

In software, the top 20 saw Ring Fit Adventure return to the list at #7 following plentiful restocks: according to the chart released by the NPD Group, it was 835th combined in May. For comparison, Persona 4 Golden (a 2012 PlayStation Vita game that was released on Steam in June) was in the top 20 after a 615th place finish in May. Other Nintendo published titles in the top 20 include Animal Crossing: New Horizons (3rd), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (9th), Super Smash Bros Ultimate (11th), and The Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild (14th). Third party titles on Switch in the top 20 include Mortal Kombat 11 (5th), NBA 2k20 (8th) Minecraft Dungeons (10th, not including Switch sales), and the June-debuting Spongebob Squarepants; Battle for Bikini Bottom remaster (19th). Minecraft (13th) also made the top 10, though the ranking specified the PlayStation 4 version.

Nintendo's retail debut for the period, Clubhouse Games, did not make the list of top selling Switch games for the period, though The Outer Worlds (released the same day) did. The ten best selling Switch games of June are listed below: