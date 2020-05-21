Nintendo Sales Panic: May 2020 US NPD Group Results

It's impressive that people were able to find that many Switches to buy.

The NPD Group's monthly sales survey of the United States shows big Switch sales continuing.

All results based on dollar unit sales from May 3 - 30, unless otherwise noted. Also, Nintendo does not provide first party eShop sales to the NPD Group, though third parties do provide this data for their games.

Sales were up year over year compared to 2019, and the Switch was the prime beneficiary in hardware. The Switch was the top selling system of May, as it has in every month this year, and its unit sales were the highest in a May since the DS in May 2009: this sets a bound for Switch sales in May of between 383,700 (May 2010) and 633,500 (2009).

For software, Nintendo debuted Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on May 29 and in two days of sale, the RPG remaster clocked into 14th spot in the combined sales chart. Animal Crossing: New Horizons continued its dominance with another 3rd place finish, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 12th, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate took 18th. Third parties had another strong month with NBA 2K20 placing 4th, Mortal Kombat 11 5th following its Aftermath expansion, Minecraft 7th, Minecraft Dungeons 15th (without any of its eShop sales, where it ranked higher than Animal Crossing on the Best Seller chart), and FIFA 20 in 20th.

The full Switch top 10: