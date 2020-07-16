Nintendo Downloads - July 16, 2020

If you're playing the Toad drinking game, you should get a few hours into The Origami King before the liver taps out.

The last announced, dated, Nintendo published game that we know of right now drops on Friday: Paper Mario: The Origami King unfolds adventure, combat, and enough Toads to choke the Derby field. Games riding in the wake of a major Nintendo release include the farming remake Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, creepy action game Void Terrarium, and metallic strategy game Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus (delayed from its initial May launch).

In the smaller stuff, the game to watch for (at least for me) is the M-rated for actual mature themes We Should Talk... and certainly not the game that's the same price (in USD).

Europe has a slightly lighter week due to getting Void Terrarium and Friends of Mineral Town last Friday, but I cast my gaze toward Japan as another Code: Realize fandisc (fancart?) is coming along with Paper Mario.

North America

Switch Retail

Paper Mario: The Origami King (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Void Terrarium ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Bossgard ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Starlit Adveentures: Golden Stars ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Neon Abyss ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

Radical Rabbit Stew ($15.99/$19.99)

Res Plz ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Neversong ($14.99/$18.89)

One Dog Story ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

#Funtime ($14.99/$18.86)

Home Run High ($14.00/$17.64)

Pangeon ($9.99/$12.59: Tuesday)

Never Breakup ($9.99/$12.59)

Caretaker ($7.99/$10.07)

Explosive Dinosaurs ($7.99/$10)

Waifu Uncovered ($6.99/$8.79)

We Should Talk ($6.99/$8.49)

Tanky Tanks ($5.99/$7.99)

Ultra Hat Dimension ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Get 10 quest ($2.99/$3.77: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Root Letter: Last Answer is 30% off until the 19th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Paper Mario: The Origami King (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Starlit Adveentures: Golden Stars (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

Neon Abys (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Bossgard (€18.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Radical Rabbit Stew (€15.99/£12.99)

Res Plz (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

#Funtime (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Neversong (€14.49/£13.09)

Home Run High (€13/£11.69)

Pangeon (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Never Breakup (€9.99/£8.99)

Caretaker (€7.99/£7.19)

Explosive Dinosaurs (€6.99/£6.99)

Waifu Uncovered (€6.99/£6.29)

We Should Talk (€6.19/£5.59)

Tanky Tanks (€5.99/£5.99)

Ultra Hat Dimension (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Get 10 quest (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Japan

Code: Realize -Wintertide Miracles- (¥6930)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (¥6578: Friday)

Labyrinth of Touhou 2 (¥5280)

Indivisible (¥3850)

Rigid Force Redux (¥2200)

Home Run High (¥1500)

Bokura no Dai Undoukai (¥1450)

One Finger Death Punch 2 (¥1000)

Never Breakup (¥980)

Waifu Uncovered (¥699)

Pucchin Puzzle (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Rensasuru Noroi~ (¥400)