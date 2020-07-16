Nintendo Downloads - July 16, 2020

If you're playing the Toad drinking game, you should get a few hours into The Origami King before the liver taps out.
The last announced, dated, Nintendo published game that we know of right now drops on Friday: Paper Mario: The Origami King unfolds adventure, combat, and enough Toads to choke the Derby field. Games riding in the wake of a major Nintendo release include the farming remake Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, creepy action game Void Terrarium, and metallic strategy game Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus (delayed from its initial May launch).
In the smaller stuff, the game to watch for (at least for me) is the M-rated for actual mature themes We Should Talk... and certainly not the game that's the same price (in USD).
Europe has a slightly lighter week due to getting Void Terrarium and Friends of Mineral Town last Friday, but I cast my gaze toward Japan as another Code: Realize fandisc (fancart?) is coming along with Paper Mario.
North America
Switch Retail
Paper Mario: The Origami King (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town ($49.99/$59.99: Tuesday)
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Void Terrarium ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)
Switch eShop
Bossgard ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)
Starlit Adveentures: Golden Stars ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)
Neon Abyss ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)
Radical Rabbit Stew ($15.99/$19.99)
Res Plz ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)
Neversong ($14.99/$18.89)
One Dog Story ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)
#Funtime ($14.99/$18.86)
Home Run High ($14.00/$17.64)
Pangeon ($9.99/$12.59: Tuesday)
Never Breakup ($9.99/$12.59)
Caretaker ($7.99/$10.07)
Explosive Dinosaurs ($7.99/$10)
Waifu Uncovered ($6.99/$8.79)
We Should Talk ($6.99/$8.49)
Tanky Tanks ($5.99/$7.99)
Ultra Hat Dimension ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Get 10 quest ($2.99/$3.77: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Root Letter: Last Answer is 30% off until the 19th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Paper Mario: The Origami King (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Starlit Adveentures: Golden Stars (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)
Neon Abys (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)
Bossgard (€18.99/£16.99: Wednesday)
Radical Rabbit Stew (€15.99/£12.99)
Res Plz (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
#Funtime (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Neversong (€14.49/£13.09)
Home Run High (€13/£11.69)
Pangeon (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)
Never Breakup (€9.99/£8.99)
Caretaker (€7.99/£7.19)
Explosive Dinosaurs (€6.99/£6.99)
Waifu Uncovered (€6.99/£6.29)
We Should Talk (€6.19/£5.59)
Tanky Tanks (€5.99/£5.99)
Ultra Hat Dimension (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Get 10 quest (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Japan
Code: Realize -Wintertide Miracles- (¥6930)
Paper Mario: The Origami King (¥6578: Friday)
Labyrinth of Touhou 2 (¥5280)
Indivisible (¥3850)
Rigid Force Redux (¥2200)
Home Run High (¥1500)
Bokura no Dai Undoukai (¥1450)
One Finger Death Punch 2 (¥1000)
Never Breakup (¥980)
Waifu Uncovered (¥699)
Pucchin Puzzle (¥500)
Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Rensasuru Noroi~ (¥400)