Nintendo Downloads - July 23, 2020

It plays Crysis, plays Doom (1993), plays Doom (2016), AND blends.

This week's big release and next candidate for "wait, they ported WHAT???" to the Switch is Crysis Remastered, which was still laughing at gaming PCs after the *Wii U* launched and somehow has been crammed into the Switch. If you prefer a little bit more strategy, you could also rock and/or roll with Rock of Ages III: Make or Break, or perhaps the newest ultra-gory piece from Nina Struthers and the nuts at Devolver with Carrion.

On the lighter side of life, Jackbox Games is dropping two of their non-YDKJ games onto the eShop this week with Fibbage and Quiplash. There's also Rogue Company, which launched yesterday and will be free to start EVENTUALLY, but has three bundles (US$14.99 or equivalent, $29.99 or equivalent, $59.99 or equivalent) if you want to get in early.

Foreign shores see Call of Cthulhu hit Japan, along with another Grisaia: Phantom Trigger.

North America

Switch eShop

Goosebumps: Dead of Night (US$39.99/C$45.49: Monday)

Rock of Ages III: Make and Break ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Crysis Remastered ($29.99/$37.79)

Creaks ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Carrion ($19.99/$25.19)

Panzer Paladin ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Dex ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Aeolis Tournament ($14.99/$18.99)

Cyber Complex ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Sushi Reversi ($13.99/$17.63)

Detective Driver: Miami Files ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

Aircraft Evolution ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

GERRRMS ($9.99/$12.59)

Hunt ($9.99/$12.59)

Fibbage XL ($9.99/$12.59)

Quiplash ($9.99/$12.50)

Rainswept ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Mittelborg: City of Mages ($8.99/$11.33: Friday)

Epic Word Search Collection 2 ($7.99/$9.99)

Colloc ($7.99/$10.07: Friday)

Max and the Book of Chaos ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Cubicity ($6/$7.50: Saturday)

Need a Packet? ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Jisei: The First Case HD ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Retrovamp ($2.99/$3.77: Monday)

Rogue Company (Monday: multiple prices)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Capcom titles are on sale until July 30, Atelier Ryza is on sale until August 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Crysis Remastered (€29.99/£26.99)

Rock of Ages III: Make and Break (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Creaks (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Carrion (€19.99/£17.99)

Dex (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Panzer Paladin (€18/£16.00: Tuesday)

Cyber Complex (€13.99/£12.59: Wednesday)

Sushi Reversi (€12.99/£11.99)

One Dog Story (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Aeolis Tournament (€12.49/£11.49)

Detective Driver: Miami Files (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Aircraft Evolution (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

GERRRMS (€9.99/£8.99)

Fibbage XL (€9.99/£8.99)

Quiplash (€9.99/£8.99)

Rainswept (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Mittelborg: City of Mages (€7.99/£9.99: Friday)

Epic Word Search Collection 2 (€7.99/£6.99)

Max and the Book of Chaos (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Colloc (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Need a Packet? (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Cubicity (€5.99/£5.00: Saturday)

Jisei: The First Case HD (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Hamster Bob (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Retrovamp (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Rogue Company (Monday: multiple prices)

Japan

Call of Cthulhu (¥6980)

Gesshi~zu Mori no Chiisana Nakama-tachi (¥5280)

Spirit of the North (¥2570)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 03 (¥1500)

Freedom Finger (¥1480)

Sushi Reversi (¥1480)

Shipped (¥500)

Rogue Company (Monday: multiple prices)