Donkey Kong Country, Electronic Arts Game Join Switch Online Game Libraries

by Donald Theriault - July 7, 2020, 6:13 pm PDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

Sadly, this doesn't involve making Gretzky bleed, but the chances are no longer 0.

Nintendo's latest update to the Switch Online subscriptions includes a classic platformer and a new publisher getting on board.

An update on July 15 will include 1994's Donkey Kong Country and Virtual Console regular Natsume Championship Wrestling coming to the Super Nintendo library. The NES library will only add a single game, but it will be the 1991 Electronic Arts-published The Immortal.

Japan's lineup will include Vice: Project Doom for the Famicom (known there as Gun-Dec), DKC, and 1992's Shin Megami Tensei.

BeautifulShy5 hours ago

Excited for DKC. Less so the other two but those are games to play. 

Oh there was a new upload on Nintendos channel on YT where they bring back Classified Info and there is some cheat codes for the game. 50 lives, Lots of lives for Diddy and even how to get into practice bonus levels. Fun stuff.

