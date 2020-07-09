Nintendo Downloads - July 9, 2020

This week's releases feature plenty of caveats.

If you're diving into one of the two mutual North American/European releases this week, you're going to want to do some reading first. For Catherine: Full Body, I recommend Matt's review of the Switch port, as well as Syrenne's spoilery articles on the new content in particular (disclaimer: the author of this article did contribute to the crowdfund for it) and the localized version of same. For Deadly Premonition 2... although no review is probably going to stop its fans from rejoining the adventures of Francis York Morgan, our review from Joe should be out later this week. Isn't that right, Zach?

Not even the digital-only releases are immune, as CrossCode's Neal-penned review seems to be the only one of the Switch version that is calling out issues - some may get fixed in the day 1 patch, some not. Other targets include the quickly-turned around Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, as well as mind-bending puzzler Superliminal.

Europe gets a couple of releases ahead of North America with Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town and Void Terrarium (note: we tried to use the actual title and it dumped the game database), while Japan sees the annual Power Pros release we won't get.

North America

Switch Retail

Catherine: Full Body (US$49.99/C$69.99: Tuesday)

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Superliminal ($20/$24.99: Tuesday)

CrossCode ($19.99/$25.19)

Elden: Path of the Forgotten ($15.99/$19.99)

Dangerous Relationship ($14.99/$19.99)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Gerty ($12.99/$16.37: Monday)

1993 Shenandoah ($12.99/$16.35)

Gas Station: Highway Services ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

The Great Perhaps ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Creepy Tale ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Distraint 2 ($8.99/$10.99: Friday)

Trouble Days ($7.99/$10.07)

Demon's Rise: War for the Deep ($6.99/$8.79)

Laraan ($6/$7.6)

Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers ($5.99/$7.90)

Crowdy Farm Puzzle ($5.99/$7.90)

Vigor (free to start: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In celebration of its new animated version, The World Ends With You: Final Remix is 50% off (worldwide) until July 20. Additionally, Thasis is 33% off until the 24th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Catherine: Full Body (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (€49.99/£42.99: Friday)

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

My Universe, My Baby (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

Void Terrarium (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Superliminal (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)

CrossCode (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Elden: Path of the Forgotten (€15.99/£14.99)

Dangerous Relationship (€14.99/£13.49)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (€14.99/£13.49)

Gerty (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

1993 Shenandoah (€12.99/£11.69)

Gas Station: Highway Services (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

The Great Perhaps (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Creepy Tale (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Distraint 2 (€7.99/£6.19: Friday)

Demon's Rise: War for the Deep (€6.99/£6.29)

Trouble Days (€6.59/£5.89)

Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers (€5.99/£5.49)

Crowdy Farm Puzzle (€5.99/£5.49)

Laraan (€4.99/£4.49)

Retro Games Pack (€4.99/£4.49)

Japan

eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (¥7678)

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (¥7480)

Blair Witch (¥5280)

CrossCode (¥2200)

Superliminal (¥2050)

Elden: Path of the Forgotten (¥1690)

Dangerous Relationship (¥1580)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (¥1580)

Golazo (¥1500)

Innocent Revenger (¥1320)

Toby: The Secret Mine (¥990)

QuietMansion2 (¥800)

Trouble Days (¥800)

Robozarro (¥700)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Kadan no Itte~ (¥400)