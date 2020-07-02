Treehouse Live To Air Tomorrow, Feature New WayForward Developed Game

Start the speculation about why Nintendo is showing off a WayForward developed game... now.

Treehouse Live will be returning tomorrow with another announcement from WayForward among the highlights.

Nintendo will be airing Treehouse Live - July 2020 tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. Pacific) on their YouTube and Twitch channels. Although designed to show off gameplay of Paper Mario: The Origami King, there will also be a "first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!"

Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!https://t.co/pWziqZZPd3 pic.twitter.com/ZeubOStUtD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020

It is not known if the gameplay will be streamed from the Treehouse itself due to the current situation in the United States.

UPDATE 7:27 pm ET: Nintendo has clarified in a follow up tweet that the WayForward game is based on a "third party property".