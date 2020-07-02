We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Treehouse Live To Air Tomorrow, Feature New WayForward Developed Game

by Donald Theriault - July 9, 2020, 2:10 pm PDT
Start the speculation about why Nintendo is showing off a WayForward developed game... now.

Treehouse Live will be returning tomorrow with another announcement from WayForward among the highlights.

Nintendo will be airing Treehouse Live - July 2020 tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. Pacific) on their YouTube and Twitch channels. Although designed to show off gameplay of Paper Mario: The Origami King, there will also be a "first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!"

It is not known if the gameplay will be streamed from the Treehouse itself due to the current situation in the United States.

UPDATE 7:27 pm ET: Nintendo has clarified in a follow up tweet that the WayForward game is based on a "third party property".

