New Game Announcements From The New Game Plus Expo

June 23, 2020

A busy day for fans of anime, RPGs, and anime RPGs.

The New Game Plus Expo's presentation showed a host of announcements for Switch - only a handful of games shown aren't coming to the platform. NIS America Trails of Cold Steel IV had its 2021 Switch release reconfirmed.

Fallen Legions: Revenants, the sequel to 2018's Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory, will also release for Switch in early 2021.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was announced for localization in 2021, including a new Switch version. Aksys Games 3D platformer Tin and Kuna was narrowed down to a September release.

Otome visual novels Piafore and Cafe Enchante will be out in fall 2020, following the release of Collar x Malice this week and Collar x Malice Unlimited in August.

The Nippon Columbia-developed Pretty Princess Party will launch outside Japan in December.

A new title from Japanese studio Mikage LLC, Criminal Girls X, will be localized as "Escape from Asura" in 2021. SNK February's Samurai Shodown has received Ubisoft crossover DLC in the form of the Warden from For Honor, which will be out tomorrow.

Limited Run Games has put a preorder up for a physical version of the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection that includes a soundtrack selection and a mock NeoGeo cart for the July 28 release.

The Neo Geo Pocket Color renditions will continue with King of Fighters R-2, sometime this summer. Spike Chusoft Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne is the latest visual novel project from Spike Chunsoft, due this winter.

Shiren the Wanderer: Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate will bring roguelike adventure to the Switch in fall. Other Solo Announcements A new trailer was shown for Catherine: Full Body from Atlus (July 7)

Suda 51 introduced the show with battle footage of No More Heroes 3, however it was obscured by Suda standing in front of it.

Natsume showed gameplay for fall's Harvest Moon: One World

Fight Crab will come out on Switch in the West from Mastiff "soon".

Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo reconfirmed a July 31 release.

Billion Road is on sale on the eShop for 40% off.