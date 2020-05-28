We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

New Game Announcements From The New Game Plus Expo

by Donald Theriault - June 23, 2020, 10:25 am PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: New Game Plus Expo

A busy day for fans of anime, RPGs, and anime RPGs.

The New Game Plus Expo's presentation showed a host of announcements for Switch - only a handful of games shown aren't coming to the platform.

NIS America

  • Trails of Cold Steel IV had its 2021 Switch release reconfirmed.
  • Fallen Legions: Revenants, the sequel to 2018's Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory, will also release for Switch in early 2021.
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was announced for localization in 2021, including a new Switch version.

Aksys Games

  • 3D platformer Tin and Kuna was narrowed down to a September release.
  • Otome visual novels Piafore and Cafe Enchante will be out in fall 2020, following the release of Collar x Malice this week and Collar x Malice Unlimited in August.
  • The Nippon Columbia-developed Pretty Princess Party will launch outside Japan in December.
  • A new title from Japanese studio Mikage LLC, Criminal Girls X, will be localized as "Escape from Asura" in 2021.

SNK

  • February's Samurai Shodown has received Ubisoft crossover DLC in the form of the Warden from For Honor, which will be out tomorrow.
  • Limited Run Games has put a preorder up for a physical version of the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection that includes a soundtrack selection and a mock NeoGeo cart for the July 28 release.
  • The Neo Geo Pocket Color renditions will continue with King of Fighters R-2, sometime this summer.

Spike Chusoft

  • Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne is the latest visual novel project from Spike Chunsoft, due this winter.
  • Shiren the Wanderer: Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate will bring roguelike adventure to the Switch in fall.

Other Solo Announcements

  • A new trailer was shown for Catherine: Full Body from Atlus (July 7)
  • Suda 51 introduced the show with battle footage of No More Heroes 3, however it was obscured by Suda standing in front of it.
  • Natsume showed gameplay for fall's Harvest Moon: One World
  • Fight Crab will come out on Switch in the West from Mastiff "soon".
  • Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo reconfirmed a July 31 release.
  • Billion Road is on sale on the eShop for 40% off.

An earlier version of the story had the wrong subtitle for the new Fallen Legion game.

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Most Popular News Stories

Other News Stories

more News...

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement