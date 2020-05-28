New Game Announcements From The New Game Plus Expo

A busy day for fans of anime, RPGs, and anime RPGs.
The New Game Plus Expo's presentation showed a host of announcements for Switch - only a handful of games shown aren't coming to the platform.
NIS America
- Trails of Cold Steel IV had its 2021 Switch release reconfirmed.
- Fallen Legions: Revenants, the sequel to 2018's Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory, will also release for Switch in early 2021.
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox was announced for localization in 2021, including a new Switch version.
Aksys Games
- 3D platformer Tin and Kuna was narrowed down to a September release.
- Otome visual novels Piafore and Cafe Enchante will be out in fall 2020, following the release of Collar x Malice this week and Collar x Malice Unlimited in August.
- The Nippon Columbia-developed Pretty Princess Party will launch outside Japan in December.
- A new title from Japanese studio Mikage LLC, Criminal Girls X, will be localized as "Escape from Asura" in 2021.
SNK
- February's Samurai Shodown has received Ubisoft crossover DLC in the form of the Warden from For Honor, which will be out tomorrow.
- Limited Run Games has put a preorder up for a physical version of the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection that includes a soundtrack selection and a mock NeoGeo cart for the July 28 release.
- The Neo Geo Pocket Color renditions will continue with King of Fighters R-2, sometime this summer.
Spike Chusoft
- Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne is the latest visual novel project from Spike Chunsoft, due this winter.
- Shiren the Wanderer: Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate will bring roguelike adventure to the Switch in fall.
Other Solo Announcements
- A new trailer was shown for Catherine: Full Body from Atlus (July 7)
- Suda 51 introduced the show with battle footage of No More Heroes 3, however it was obscured by Suda standing in front of it.
- Natsume showed gameplay for fall's Harvest Moon: One World
- Fight Crab will come out on Switch in the West from Mastiff "soon".
- Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo reconfirmed a July 31 release.
- Billion Road is on sale on the eShop for 40% off.
