Inti Creates Announces Bloodstained Curse Of The Moon 2 Launch Date, Unveils Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

A busy week for the retro throwback kings.

Inti Creates made a pair of announcements at the overnight (North America time) opening of BitSummit Gaiden.

The first is a release date for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, which was unveiled at the New Game Plus expo earlier this week. The sequel to 2018's classic whipper will land on July 10, and it can be preloaded now for US$14.99. All of the original game's characters will return for the sequel.

Additionally, Inti Creates had a reveal of a new Azure Striker Gunvolt game. Gunvolt 3 will have a female playable character, and has no release date at the moment.