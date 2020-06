The gang is getting back together.

Inti Creates is bringing more 8-bit Bloodstained to the Switch.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 has been announced at the New Game Plus Expo. No release date was given beyond "soon".

Series creator Koji Igarashi has penned a new story for the sequel to the 2018 side-scroller, which will play out over multiple unlockable episodes.