Bloodstained isn't the only tool in the Inti Creates shed.

Inti Creates wasn't done with new announcements following the reveal of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2.

New DLC for Blaster Master Zero 2 focused on the plant girl Kanna will be available on June 29, for US$1.99. In the DLC, the objective is to make Kanna grow by collecting bugs, mutants, and items throughout Zero 2's stages.

An ingame gallery will also keep track of Kanna's various looks as you play through the side game..