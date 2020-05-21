Invisible Inc. Open For Business On Switch eShop

Y'all ever see a shadowdrop so sudden you are forced to immediately go to the eShop?

The Switch has added another strategy titan to its loaded lineup.

Invisible Inc., Klei Entertainment's 2015 PC strategy hit, is now available on the eShop. Originally dropped in Europe, it launched in North America shortly afterward for US$19.99/€19.99/£17.99/C$25.19.

A futuristic strategy game with a stealth focus, each playthrough will require different strategies to proceed. The Switch version will add the content of the PC's Contingency Plan DLC.