Classic RPG The Bard's Tale Unleashing Snark Spell On Switch Next Week

by Donald Theriault - June 10, 2020, 2:51 pm PDT
Business has certainly picked up today.

A classic RPG with a sharp tongue will be landing on Switch next week.

The Bard's Tale: Remastered And Resnarkled, a modern version of the 1985 PC RPG, originally released on PC in 2018 and will follow on Switch next Thursday (June 18). Pricing is not yet available.

The RPG stars a sharp-tongued bard who snarks his way through a 20-30 hour action RPG, with voice talent including the late Tony Jay and Princess Bride star Cary Elwes. It has been listed by the ESRB for roughly a year.

