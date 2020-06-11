Nintendo Downloads - June 11, 2020

Normally there'd be a big honking sale this week in North America but who knows now.

Nobody usually releases games in the second week of June because unless your game gets shadowdropped on Treehouse Live or something, it used to be highly overshadowed by the late E3. (See: ARMS.) Even without the ex-show this year, the original planned week is still quite quiet: the big game our indie fans are looking out for is House Flipper, which hits Friday.

Simulation seems to be the name of the game this week as the other sim game is Magazine Mogul, which might be the most difficult Kairosoft sim game yet. Cosmic Defenders, the first game in Natsume's indie publishing program that I happened to play a year ago to the week (hi Anna!) comes out on Thursday as well. Europe got a major third party sale last week, and I'm watching with bated breath and credit card to see if something similar hits for North America.

Foreign shores see Japan get The Wonderful 101 Remastered, which should hopefully outsell the original Wii U in that territory in about ten minutes.

North America

Switch eShop

1971 Project Helios (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Ancestor's Legacy ($39.99/$49.99)

Warborn ($24.99/$31.49: Friday)

House Flipper ($24.99/$31.49: Friday)

Project Warlock ($14.99/$18.99)

Rogue Robots ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Magazine Mogul ($14.00/$17.64)

Jump King ($12.99/$16.37: Tuesday)

Super Toy Cars 2 ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Spacejacked ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Demon's Tier+ ($9.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Cosmic Defenders ($9.99/$?)

Pew Paw ($6.99/$8.80: Friday)

Evan's Remains ($6.99/$8.79)

Half Dead ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Dots 8 ($1.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (a 9.5 from NWR) is 30% off until Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

1971 Project Helios (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Ancestor's Legacy (€34.99/£31.99)

Warborn (€24.99/£19.99: Friday)

House Flipper (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Project Warlock (€14.99/£12.99)

Rogue Robots (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Magazine Mogul (€13/£11.69)

Jump King (€12.99/£10.99: Tuesday)

Super Toy Cars 2 (€11.99/£9.99: Friday)

Spacejacked (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Demon's Tier+ (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Cosmic Defenders (€9.99/£8.99)

Remnants of Naezith (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Pew Paw (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Evan's Remains (€6.19/£5.59)

Half Dead (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Dots 8 (€1.99/£1.79: Friday)

Japan

The Wonderful 101 Remastered (¥4378)

Selfy Collection: Yume no Stylist (¥1980)

Magazine Mogul (¥1500)

Kunio-kun The World ~Kunio-kun no Nekketsu Soccer League~ (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Inu to Yobareta Otoko~ (¥400)