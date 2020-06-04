Nintendo Downloads - June 4, 2020

All corporations are bad. They're like cops or my reviews.

It's been a while since a week was this back loaded: there's more coming out Friday/Saturday than the rest of the week combined. The two big end of week heavy hitters are the two you could buy in stores if there were any open: The Outer Worlds from 2K/Private Division and Nintendo's second straight retail release in Clubhouse Games. Look for a review of the latter soon-ish.

The rest of the week sees an action brawler in The Takeover (no relation to the line of classic WWE pay-per-views before their death in 2016), and something called "Do Not Feed The Monkeys" launching today. As we come closer to announcement season, it wouldn't be odd to see more shadowdrops, but given recent circumstances it could just mean a backlog of lotcheck that Nintendo's various branches have to deal with. See Europe, where Shantae and the Seven Sirens is coming out this Thursday.

North America

Switch Retail

The Outer Worlds (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Liberated ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

The Takeover ($19.99/$24.99)

Outbuddies DX ($17.99/$22.67: Friday)

Depth of Extinction ($14.99/$18.89)

Knight Squad ($14.99/$: Friday)

Do Not Feed The Monkeys ($12.99/$14.49: Monday)

Potata: Fairy Flower ($12/$15.00: Saturday)

Strawberry Vinegar ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Bridge Strike ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Pinball Lockdown ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Awesome Pea 2 ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Super Holobunnies: Pause Cafe ($4.99/$6.29: Saturday)

They Came From The Sky ($2.99/$3.69: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Horizon Chase Turbo is 70% off ($5.99/$7.55) until Friday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

The Outer Worlds (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (€27.99/£25.19)

Liberated (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

The Takeover (€19.99/£17.99)

Outbuddies DX (€17.99/£14.99: Friday)

Depth of Extinction (€13.49/£11.99)

Knight Squad (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Aqua Lungers (€13.99/£12.99)

Potata: Fairy Flower (€11.99/£10.99: Saturday)

Strawberry Vinegar (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Bridge Strike (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Pinball Lockdown (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)

Awesome Pea 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Super Holobunnies: Pause Cafe (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

They Came From The Sky (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Japan

The Outer Worlds (¥7480)

Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure (¥6380)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (¥4378)

TimeSpinner (¥2200)

The Takeover (¥2000)

Never Give Up (¥1600)

Super Wiloo Demake (¥500)

Kunio-kun The World ~Nekketsu Kakutou Densetsu~ (¥500)

Sukebooo Man (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes ~Aoi Me no Ryuu~ (¥400)