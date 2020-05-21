Konami News: ACA Sunset Riders Launching, Hyper Sports R Cancelled

Bury me with my money.

A pair of items related to Konami came up overnight regarding a popular re-release and a cancelled Switch project.

This week's Arcade Archives release has been confirmed as Sunset Riders, the 1991 arcade game perhaps more famously known for its 1993 Super Nintendo port. The arcade version of Sunset Riders supports up to four players simultaneously, and will launch with tomorrow's eShop update for the standard ACA pricing.

Hyper Sports R, the attempt to modernize Hyper Sports / Track and Field from Konami announced two years ago Friday, has been cancelled. In a notice obtained and translated by Japanese Nintendo, "various circumstances" were the reason for the plug pulling.