Switch

Star Wars: Episode I Racer Switch Release Delayed At Last Moment

by Donald Theriault - May 11, 2020, 7:39 pm PDT
Looks like mind tricks AND money won't work to start the race tomorrow.

One of this week's hyped releases has had to pull into the pits right before its green flag.

Aspyr Media have had to delay the release of Star Wars: Episode I Racer that was originally slated for tomorrow (May 12). Delays in adjusting to work from home are being cited for the delay.

No release date has been given for the remake of the 1999 racing classic.

