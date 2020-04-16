Star Wars: Episode I Racer Switch Release Delayed At Last Moment

Looks like mind tricks AND money won't work to start the race tomorrow.

One of this week's hyped releases has had to pull into the pits right before its green flag.

Aspyr Media have had to delay the release of Star Wars: Episode I Racer that was originally slated for tomorrow (May 12). Delays in adjusting to work from home are being cited for the delay.

We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible. — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) May 11, 2020

No release date has been given for the remake of the 1999 racing classic.