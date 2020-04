Mind tricks won't work on them, only money.

We'll be seeing a new old Star War on May 12.

Aspyr Media have confirmed May 12 as the launch date for the remake of 1999's Star Wars: Episode I Racer. The podracing sim will retail for US$14.99 or equivalent.

All of the racers and modes of the original game will be present in the Switch version, including 2-player split screen.