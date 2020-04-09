Nintendo Downloads - April 9, 2020

Most people are taking the week off for Final Fantasy: You Can (Not) Remake reasons.

It's a quiet week in the digital space, with top honors probably going to NIS America showing a great deal of testicular fortitude by charging full price for Disaster Report 5?/4 coming west. For more information on that, we would refer you to last week's Radio Free Nintendo. Aside from an Overcooked update, the other big drop is Saturday's (???) release of famous PC strategy title Tharsis.

An intriguing smaller possibility is Gunbrick: Reloaded, the newest puzzle game from Bomb Chicken/Shovel Knight Dig developers Nitrome. Hamster is also coming through as usual with this week's selection a true Konami deep cut in Flak Attack.

Foreign shores see the launch of Depixtion (the colorful nonogrammer), while Japan... you know it's a light week when the ACA game is the third most expensive of the bunch.

North America

Switch Retail

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (US$59.99/C$75.59: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Monster Viator ($14.99/$20.99)

Gunbrick: Reloaded ($14.99/$18.99)

Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Ubongo ($13.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Grimvalor ($12.99/$16.99: Tuesday)

Galaxy of Pen and Paper +1 Edition ($12.49/$14.99: Wednesday)

Tharsis ($11.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Bridge! 3 ($9.99/$12.59)

Fight of Animals ($9.99/$12.5)

Towertale ($9.99/$12.49: Wednesday)

12 Labors of Hercules: The Cretan Bull ($7.99/$10.07: Monday)

RMX Real Motorcross ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Rush Rover ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Switch Archives

Flak Attack ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Arc System Works (BlazBlue, WorldEnd Syndrome) has a sale running until Wednesday, Sega until Monday (including the complete Valkyria Chronicles 4 for US$25) and Ubisoft's Easter sale runs until the 22nd.. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (€59.99/£53.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Monster Viator (€14.99/£13.49)

Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Gunbrick: Reloaded (€13.49/£11.99)

Ubongo (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Grimvalor (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Galaxy of Pen and Paper +1 Edition (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Tharsis (€11.99/£10.79: Saturday)

Fight of Animals (€8.99/£8.09)

Towertale (€8.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

12 Labors of Hercules: The Cretan Bull (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

Depixtion (€7.19/£6.49)

RMX Real Motorcross (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Null Drifter (€4.99/£4.49)

Rush Rover (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Switch Archives

Flak Attack (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Piczle Cross Adventure (¥1000)

Q-Yo Blaster (¥999)

Flak Attack (¥838)

Catch a Duck (¥600)

Null Drifter (¥500)

Fly O'Clock Vs Edition (¥200)