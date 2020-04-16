Nintendo Downloads - April 16, 2020

And then we take a walk down the Billion Road.

The schedule is starting to slow down a bit given the current circumstances: there doesn't seem to be anything coming out at retail this week. The big release in terms of price is The Fox Awaits Me, though perhaps the most exciting game is Japanese-focused board game Billion Road. We get another nonogram-plus-other-genre game as well with Piczle Cross Adventure, or a western (themed) 2D RPG with Boot Hill Bounties.

If there's a word to sum up this week it's "weird". We have a dating sim starting the octogenarian set (Later Daters), and a possibly offensive-sounding game in Save Your Nuts. The Arcade Archives game of the week is TBA, and may be delayed due to the closure of the CERO ratings office in Japan until further notice as apparently Japan is just hearing about the concept of having meetings online.

North America

Switch eShop

The Fox Awaits Me (US$44.99/C$56.69)

Billion Road ($39.99/$50.39)

A Fold Apart ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Boot Hill Bounties ($14.99/$20.94: Tuesday)

Theme Park Simulator ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Hyper Jam ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Super Pixel Racers ($14.99/$18.89)

Save Your Nuts ($14.99/$16.99)

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island ($9.99/$12.59)

Freakout: Calamity TV Show ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Rover Wars ($9.99/$12.5)

Piczle Cross Adventure ($9.99/$12.49)

Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition ($9.99/$11.99)

Path of Giants ($8.99/$10.29: Tuesday)

Later Daters ($7.99/$10)

Galaxy Warfighter ($6.99/$8.81)

Purrs in Heaven ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Can Androids Pray: Blue ($6.59/$8.35)

Doubles Hard ($5.99/$7.55: Wednesday)

Kawaii Deathu Desu ($4.99/$6.29)

Blind Men ($4.99/$5.99)

ZHED ($3.25/$4.02)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is 33% off until next Monday, and now has a 50% discount if you own the original. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

The Fox Awaits Me (€40.99/£36.89)

Billion Road (€39.99/£35.99)

A Fold Apart (€17.99/£16.99: Friday)

Hyper Jam (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Theme Park Simulator (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Boot Hill Bounties (€13.49/£12.19: Tuesday)

Super Pixel Racers (€12.99/£11.69)

Save Your Nuts (€12.49/£11.39)

Piczle Cross Adventure (€9.99/£8.99)

Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition (€9.99/£8.99)

Rover Wars (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Freakout: Calamity TV Show (€8.99/£8.00: Friday)

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island (€8.79/£7.89)

Later Daters (€7.49/£6.79)

Path of Giants (€7.39/£6.19: Tuesday)

Galaxy Warfighter (€6.99/£6.29)

Can Androids Pray: Blue (€6.39/£5.79)

Doubles Hard (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Kawaii Deathu Desu (€4.99/£4.49)

Blind Men (€4.99/£4.99)

ZHED (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Olympia Soiree (¥7150)

The Fox Awaits Me (¥4400)

Save Your Nuts (¥1520)

Super Pixel Racers (¥1507)