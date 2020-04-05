Episode 667: Bowser's Inside Dating Sim

No, really. We're all inside these days.

Just a quick article this week. James survives one disaster by simulating another in Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (review available). Greg, Gui, and Jon continue their expropriation of resources in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Lastly, Guillaume closed out Murder By Numbers, and now has moved onto Good Job! and A Short Hike.

After the break we tackle a couple listener mail questions. This week we pick our favorite Nintendo incidental themes and then try to make a game starring a villain. You can send us a jingle via the inbox.