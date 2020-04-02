Nintendo Downloads - April 2, 2020

We had to summon Feh to kill the anime.

The big game of the week for me is something that I already ended up playing: Operencia The Stolen Sun dropped on Tuesday and you can see my review for it right here. I'm also keeping an eye on Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, especially since they're promising more villains, but a local-MP only game seems rather suboptimal right now in the era of social distancing. An HD remaster of Ty: The Tasmanian Tiger, freed from its corporate overlords, is also out this week.

The advantage of holding this past April Fool's Day (aside from ducking all the anime) is that we can catch amusing shadowdrops, such as WayForward dusting off 2013 AFD joke Cat Girl Without Salad and actually releasing it on Switch. Not a word of lie. Your Archives game of the week is The Tin Star from Taito.

The foreign stores sees Japan get a slightly late release of Panzer Dragoon and a fashionbly late release for RBI Baseball 20.

North America

Switch Retail

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Zombie Army Trilogy ($34.99/$44.09: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Operencia: The Stolen Sun ($29.99/$37.79: Tuesday)

The Otterman Empire ($25.99/$34.99)

Drift Zone Arcade ($19.99/$28.00: Friday)

Treachery in Beatdown City ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

HyperParasite ($17.99/$22.99: Friday)

Junk Jack ($14.99/$18.99)

In Other Waters ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Chapeau ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Curious Expedition ($14.99/$18.89)

MazM: Jekyll and Hyde ($14.99/$18.89)

Pocket Harvest ($14.00/$17.64)

The Complex ($12.99/$15.99: Tuesday)

Rascal Fight ($11.99/$15.99)

Snakeybus ($11.99/$15.11)

Stones of the Revenant ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Lost Artifacts ($9.99/$12.59)

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Booche ($7.99/$10.98: Wednesday)

WordHerd ($6.00/$7.50: Tuesday)

Random Heroes: Gold Edition ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

What The Box? ($1.99/$2.50: Monday)

Wurroom ($0.99/$1.25: Wednesday)

Switch Archives

The Tin Star ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Thimbleweed Park is 60% off until April 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Zombie Army Trilogy (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Operencia: The Stolen Sun (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD (€27.99/£23.99: Friday)

Drift Zone Arcade (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

HyperParasite (€14.99/£13.99: Friday)

In Other Waters (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Curious Expedition (€14.99/£13.49)

Junk Jack (€14.99/£13.49)

Chapeau (€14.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Pocket Harvest (€13/£11.69)

The Complex (€12.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (€12.49/£11.29)

Snakeybus (€11.99/£10.79)

Rascal Fight (€10.99/£9.99)

Stones of the Revenant (€8.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Lost Artifacts (€8.79/£7.89)

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Booche (€7.10/£6.24: Wednesday)

WordHerd (€5.59/£4.99: Tuesday)

Random Heroes: Gold Edition (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Nirvana Pilot Yume (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Wurroom (€0.99/£0.89: Wednesday)

Switch Archives

The Tin Star (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Pika Pika Nurse Monogatari Shounika wa Itsumo Oosawagi (¥5280)

Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Encore (¥3520)

RBI Baseball 20 (¥3139)

Panzer Dragoon (¥2599)

HyperParasite (¥1980)

SuperEpic (¥1840)

Curious Expedition (¥1680)

MazM: Jekyll & Hyde (¥1650)

Octahedron (¥1500)

Pocket Harvest (¥1500)

Rascal Fight (¥1280)

Selma and the Wisp (¥1100)

The Tin Star (¥838)

Puchitto Cluster (¥550)