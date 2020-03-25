Jedi Academy Re-Release Set To Hit Switch Tomorrow, Will Have 16 Player Online

Special thanks to the Canadian eShop and PSN for spoiling this one.

The Canadian eShop has, perhaps inadvertently, revealed a surprise release for tomorrow.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, announced to be coming to the Switch last fall, has appeared on the Canadian Switch eShop's coming soon section with a release date of tomorrow. The game is listed for $25.19 Canadian, which would translate to a $19.99 US price tag. No comparable listing is on the US or European stores.

The game was previously listed as coming out for PlayStation 4 tomorrow, but no mention was made of the Switch release. The port will contain an online multiplayer mode for up to 16 players.