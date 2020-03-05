We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Two More Star Wars Games Are Coming To Switch

by Jordan Rudek - March 26, 2020, 8:16 am PDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

And one of them is using force powers today.

It's not Shadows of the Empire, but another two Star Wars games will be available on the Switch eShop soon. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the final entry in the Jedi Knight series, is available for purchase today (as we reported yesterday). It features 16-person online multiplayer, character and lightsaber customization, and first and third-person shooter gameplay. Jedi Academy also has a single-player campaign where players take on the role of Jaden Korr with dark and light side choices.

Also announced for Switch was Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, so get your NWR podcasts ready for podracing in the near future.

Talkback

Stratos7 hours ago

Episode 1 Racer was a great surprise. Hopefully they continue the trend and bring other classics like Shadows of the Empire and the lost treasure Rogue Squadron. Imagine if they released the completed Wii collection that never released?

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement