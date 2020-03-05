Two More Star Wars Games Are Coming To Switch

And one of them is using force powers today.

It's not Shadows of the Empire, but another two Star Wars games will be available on the Switch eShop soon. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, the final entry in the Jedi Knight series, is available for purchase today (as we reported yesterday). It features 16-person online multiplayer, character and lightsaber customization, and first and third-person shooter gameplay. Jedi Academy also has a single-player campaign where players take on the role of Jaden Korr with dark and light side choices.

Also announced for Switch was Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, so get your NWR podcasts ready for podracing in the near future.