Go mini ninja, go!

From Graffiti Games and Robi Studios comes Blue Fire, a 3D platformer with action-packed combat and physics-based challenges. Today's Indie World presentation showed off the first look at gameplay, which highlighted dark worlds with nasty and imposing creatures to battle against. We also saw misty forests, ominous-looking bridges, lava-filled passages, and wall-jumping segments "in a strange place called the Void."

Blue Fire comes to Switch this summer.