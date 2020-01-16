Violent and Vibrant Fast-Paced Action Game Bloodroots Coming to Switch Later in February

The former Nindie Showcase game will bring its Hotline Miami-esque style to close the month.

Bloodroots is coming to Switch on February 28 according to developer Paper Cult.

First announced for Nintendo's platform just under a year ago, Bloodroots stars Mr. Wolf who seeks vengeance against the villains who left him for dead. The hook is that everything (and we mean everything) can be Mr. Wolf's weapon, be it sword, barrel, or carrot. The flow of levels is evocative of Hotline Miami, especially with the quick die-retry mechanic.

Outside of the gameplay, Nick Suttner (who most recently worked on Guacamelee 2 and Celeste and is also formerly of Sony and 1UP.com) was brought on to add deeper lore and characterization to the world.

Bloodroots will be available for $19.99. Stay tuned for an interview with the developers about how the game carries inspirations of Quentin Tarantino, Jackie Chan, and Super Mario Bros. 3.