Metroidvania Platformer Dandara Getting Major Free Update Soon

Dubbed Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, the forthcoming content includes new areas, bosses, and powers as well as a deeper story.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will arrive soon on Nintendo Switch as a free update to Dandara, which first came out on Switch in early 2018.

The new content, which will likely be out in 2020 but no exact timing was given other than "soon," features a plethora of additions. Here they are in a list format:

Three new areas

New boss

New powers

New music

"Secret" ending

Quality-of-life updates

New lore, dialogue, and cut-scenes in both old and new areas

The Metroidvania platformer featured a unique movement mechanic in which you leapt from wall to wall, making use of nimble reflexes and distinct powers and abilities. Our initial review said "While a few consistent problems weigh it down, Dandara is still an engrossing adventure. As many times as the in-game map bugged me or the difficulty got me down, I kept at it, working my way through the peculiar world, seeking out new items and upgrades and figuring out how to move around delicately to attack or avoid foes. It might not be for the faint of heart, but Dandara is a wonderfully idiosyncratic game."