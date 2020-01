A cold depressing game for a cold depressing season.

The next Raw Fury game is a bleak adventure, and it's a short time out.

The newest title from Krillbite Studio (Among the Sleep), Mosaic, will come out from Raw Fury on January 23. It can be preloaded now on the eShop for US$19.99 or equivalent.

Set in a dark world, Mosaic tells a tale of the drudgery of corporate culture and how a person's life can change after one event.