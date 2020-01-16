Nintendo Downloads - January 16, 2020

No, "Sorry, James" is not something we say to Jones before making him review Oh Sir: The Hollywood Roast.

The first relatively busy week of the year for new releases sees a whole bunch of standouts fighting for attention, but the big release of the week (in sales, hopefully) is Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore for the Switch. (Note: any Boneghazi truthers in the comments will be shot.) The potential Game of the Decade candidate for the 2010s is bursting into the 2020s with hopefully, way more momentum and a fanbase that will actually buy RPGs.

Koei Tecmo will bring us another trilogy of Atelier this week, if Ryza and TMS weren't enough for your anime quotient. The big indie hits of the week are To The Moon and Super Crush KO if you'd prefer something shorter, or there's Puzzle and Dragons Gold if you enjoy a spot of puzzling with your level grinding. (Note: It's touchscreen only, much to my shock.) And of course, a week with enough anime to stock Crunchyroll for a year also has... an anime studio sim.

The Archives title for the week has been pre-announced as Detana Twinbee from Hamster and Konami.

North America

Switch Retail

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack ($89.99/$113.39: Tuesday)

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Maitetsu: Pure Station ($34.99/$44.09)

Seek Hearts ($14.99/$20.99)

Super Crush KO ($14.99/$18.99)

Puzzle & Dragons Gold ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Demolish & Build 2018 ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

So Many Me: Extended Edition ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep ($14.99)

Anime Studio Story ($14.00/$17.64)

To The Moon ($11.99/$15.11)

Jump Gunners ($9.99/$?: Monday)

Doggie Ninja: The Burning Strikers ($8.00)

Self ($6.99/$8.80)

Jurassic Excite ($5.50/$6.92)

Sorry, James ($4.99/$5.99)

Red Bow ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Super Mega Space Blaster Turbo Deluxe ($4.99/$?: Tuesday)

Squidlist ($1.99/$2.51: Tuesday)

Wii U eShop

Regina & Mac ($9.99/$12.49)

Switch Archives

Detana Twinbee ($7.99/$9.87)

Europe

Switch Retail

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (€89.99/£73.99: Tuesday)

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX (€39.99/£32.99: Tuesday)

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX (€39.99/£32.99: Tuesday)

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX (€39.99/£32.99: Tuesday)

Maitetsu: Pure Station (€34.99/£31.49)

Seek Hearts (€14.99/£13.49)

Super Crush KO (€13.99/£11.59)

Puzzle & Dragons Gold (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Demolish & Build 2018 (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

So Many Me: Extended Edition (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (€14.99/£13.49)

Anime Studio Story (€13.00/£11.69)

To The Moon (€11.99/£10.79)

Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (€6.50/£5.89: Wednesday)

Jump Gunners (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Spider Solitaire (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)

Self (€6.29/£5.69)

Jurassic Excite (€5.5/£6.92)

Red Bow (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Sorry, James (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Mega Space Blaster Turbo Deluxe (€4.39/£3.99: Tuesday)

Squidlist (€1.59/£1.39: Tuesday)

Switch Archives

Detana Twinbee (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (¥7370: Friday)

Maitetsu: Pure Station (¥4180)

Degrees of Separation (¥2000)

Anime Studio Story (¥1500)

Joggernauts (¥1500)

Puzzle & Dragons Gold (¥1500: Tuesday)

Seek Hearts (¥1320)

To The Moon (¥1320)

Detana Twinbee (¥838)

One-Way Ticket (¥750)

Self (¥690)

Red Bow (¥500)