Two Sets Of Powers Shown For Kirby And The Forgotten Land

by Donald Theriault - February 9, 2022, 6:51 pm EST
Total comments: 4 Source: Nintendo Direct

And you could suck up A NEW CAAAAAAAR!!!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have a couple of sets of toys for the pink powerpuff to play with.

The main option shown in the Nintendo Direct is called "Mouthful Mode", when Kirby inhales an object so big they're unable to swallow it but still get the powers of the item. Items shown included a car (which allowed Kirby to drive around the environment) and a vending machine (whose products served as weapons).

Kirby's copy powers will also be retained and can be evolved at shops: evolving Cutter allows Kirby to fire multiple blades, while upgrading Fire created "volcano fire" with a larger impact area.

Talkback

BeautifulShy1 hour ago

Can Kirby get me a new house?  I don't like this house I have been living in.

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

I like the idea behind Mouthful Mode since this way they can create some clever gameplay challenges that you can't just cheese with certain abilities.  One of the reason why I loved the challenge rooms in Return to Dreamland because HAL has shown they can make some pretty compelling gameplay around certain abilities.  The very last DLC mode of Star Allies also was great because of needing to use certain characters to do certain parts.

Adrock1 hour ago

Mouthful Mode sounds pornographic.

BeautifulShy56 minutes ago

Quote from: Adrock

Mouthful Mode sounds pornographic.

Or very punny.

