Video

Paper Mario: The Origami King - Deep Dive Discussion

by Xander Morningstar and Neal Ronaghan - May 15, 2020, 8:14 am PDT
Discuss in talkback!

Neal and Xander unfurl this newly announced game.

Xander Morningstar and Neal Ronaghan sit down to chat about the newly announced Switch title, Paper Mario: The Origami King. What did you think of the reveal? Share all your thoughts below!

