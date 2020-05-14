Paper Mario: The Origami King - Deep Dive Discussion

Neal and Xander unfurl this newly announced game.
Xander Morningstar and Neal Ronaghan sit down to chat about the newly announced Switch title, Paper Mario: The Origami King. What did you think of the reveal? Share all your thoughts below!
by Xander Morningstar and Neal Ronaghan - May 15, 2020, 8:14 am PDT
Discuss in talkback!
Neal and Xander unfurl this newly announced game.
Xander Morningstar and Neal Ronaghan sit down to chat about the newly announced Switch title, Paper Mario: The Origami King. What did you think of the reveal? Share all your thoughts below!