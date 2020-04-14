Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Is The Best Mario Spinoff

At least according to the polls.
Our winner, after 67 tense voting matchups, is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. They beat Mario Kart 64 in the finals by a count of 59%-41%. The only scare they really had was against Mario Kart 8 way back in the third round. Maybe Nintendo will see this victory and realize people want another game like The Thousand-Year Door?
First of all, thanks if you voted in this! This basically got put together as a fun thing to do on Twitter during the pandemic, so your participation made it fun. We might do more of these, but maybe not. It was a lot of work. Push us to do more of these.
Second, here's some stats a few people might find interesting.
- Console/Genre Makeup of Final Four: GameCube (2), Nintendo 64 (1), Wii U (1) and Kart (2), RPG (1), Platformer (1)
- Console/Genre Makeup of Elite Eight: GameCube (2), Nintendo 64 (2), DS (2), SNES (1), Wii U (1) and RPG (4), Kart (3), Platformer (1)
- Console/Genre Makeup of Sweet Sixteen: Nintendo 64 (4), GameCube (3), DS (3), Wii U (2), 3DS (1), GBA (1) SNES (1), Switch (1) and RPG (7), Kart (5), Sports (2), Party (1), Platformer (1)