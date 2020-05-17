Episode 673: Sexually Liberated Luigi

Truly, doom awaits in his arms.
This week we kick the show off with major news from Intelligent Systems: Panel de Pon is coming to Switch. Oh, I guess there's also some kind of Paper Mario thing. New Business from Jon is a look at the original Assassins Creed and Guillaume is playing the newly-patched remake of Panzer Dragoon.
After the break we tackle emails asking us to swap the mechanics between two Nintendo franchises and internalize our own realization that the conch holds no true value. You too can set us adrift by sending us an email.
This episode was edited by James Jones. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Tables Turn from The Wonderful 101 by Hiroshi Yamaguchi. It was sekected by Greg. All rights reserved by PlatinumGames Inc.