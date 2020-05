So that's what Intelligent Systems was up to...

The newest adventure of Paper Mario is just a couple of months away.

Paper Mario: The Origami King has been announced for a July 17 release, for US$59.99 or equivalent: it can be preloaded now. The evil Origami King has taken Princess Peach's castle, and Mario must seek the help of allies old (Bowser) and new to save the princess.

The combat will be based on a unique ring system, where enemies can be lined up to increase damage.