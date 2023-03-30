TALK RFN!!! - A Live Call-In: This Thursday!

It's just Jon and James this week, so we're all pretty much doomed as it is.

GOOD MORNING/AFTERNOON/EVENING TO ALL MY HATERS

As you may not know, RFN is a wounded animal this week: Greg is out for the NFL Draft and Gui is still on his vacation.

But with God as my witness, I promised you THREE EMAILS. And I lied like a dog. Instead, Jon and I will be hosting TALK RFN!!! a new radio show, right here, in the NWR Discord.

Go Ahead, Caller!

That's right, you'll be able to ask us a question - and then take your answer off air. This ain't a debate show.

So think up your most pressing questions, business quandaries, future projections, and erstwhile abominable shit and join us in the NWR Discord.

THURDAY, APRIL 27 AT 9:30 PM EASTERN.

Alternate streams will likely be available, and the episode will be released as 820 on Sunday.