Nintendo Direct To Air September 23

by Donald Theriault - September 22, 2021, 10:03 am EDT
Total comments: 1

A Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / midnight CET. It is scheduled for 40 minutes and the advertised focus is "Nintendo Switch games launching this winter."

Mop it up8 hours ago

With there already being at least one Nintendo-published title a month for the rest of the year, I'm not expecting any new Nintendo announcements for this year, but maybe there will be surprises. I'm guessing it'll be focused on third-party stuff and indies. Perhaps Nintendo will announce the next Smash character, and if I'm lucky, N64 added to NSO, but probably Game Boy.

