And now, a slopping forecast from Environment Canada at 0200 UTC on 19 May: a 90% chance of Roblox derivatives and excessive Midjourney in simulation areas.

This week is notable largely for the release of Nintendo's first game of the "digital is cheaper" era in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which I hope is the same book Goombella uses to call the AI obsessed what they are. There's also Tales of Arise from Bamco, a couple of multiplatform games in Coffee Talk Tokyo and R-Type Dimensions III, and... ALLEGEDLY, a good Bubsy game. Has Fabraz actually turned chicken*expletive deleted* into chicken salad? We'll find out once Willem gets home from BitSummit.

For Switch OG, we have Farming Simulator 26 in a rare example of an artisanally, hand crafted simulator (as opposed to the double-digit number of AI generated ones).

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The Archives doubleheader was Mr. Do for the Archives and... do we need to start giving the "is this game playable in English" test? Because the Console Archives added PS1-era strategy RPG Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's a scrolling shooter, so keep out of the instructions and you're set.

North America

Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (US$59.99/C$84.99)

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn ($49.99/$66.99: Friday)

R-Type Dimensions III ($34.99/$46.99: Tuesday)

FZ: Formation Z ($29.99/$40.99)

Bubsy 4D ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Coffee Talk Tokyo ($14.99/$20.49)

Switch

Starbites ($49.99/$59.99)

Farming Simulator 26 ($39.99/$59.99: Tuesday)

R-Type Dimensions III ($34.99/$46.99: Tuesday)

Lost Islands ($33.00/$45.00: Sunday)

King of Tokyo - Richard Garfield ($29.99/$39.99)

Q Collection ($29.99/$41.63)

Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Boys ($24.90/$34.90)

Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Girls ($24.90/$34.90)

Planet WOW Wildlife Adventure ($22.00/$30.50)

GooNECT√2 ($19.99/$23.99)

Bubsy 4D ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath ($18.99/$not released: Wednesday)

Sunset Motel ($18.99/$24.79)

CoffeeFox: Kim Samwol ($16.99/$21.00)

Rune Dice ($14.99/$20.54: Tuesday)

Table Flip Simulator ($14.99/$20.63)

Coffee Talk Tokyo ($14.99/$20.49)

Flight Simulator 2026 ($14.99/$20.49)

Car Sales Simulator 2026 ($14.99/$20.39)

Rails of Dead: Zombie Survival Simulator ($13.99/$18.99)

Alexandria IV ($12.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Atomic Owl ($12.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Sapphire Tempest ($9.99/$13.99)

Drive Thru Fast Food Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

House Cleaning Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Tiny Builders Coloring Book for Kids ($8.99/$12.25)

Cosmic Mirage ($6.99/$9.99)

Dice Goblins Clicker ($6.99/$9.59)

EggConsole Laydock 2: Last Attack MSX+ ($6.49/$7.34)

Roadtrip Ruckus: RV Survival Crew ($5.99/$8.00: Wednesday)

Escape Tsunami For Brainrots ($5.99/$7.99)

Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey ($4.99/$6.83)

Solitaire Legends - Fables and Fairytales ($4.99/$6.99)

Chicken Climber ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Isle Vacation ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Warrior Survivor ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Poko's Arctic Quest ($3.99/$6.83)

Sheep In Love ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Parkour Obby: Toxic Escape ($3.99/$4.49: Saturday)

Cats and Seek: Tokyo ($2.99/$3.99)

The Last Ladybug ($2.99/$3.99)

Bag Fight ($free to start/$: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In celebration of the punishment of their corporate overlords with the Early Access sales of Subnautica 2, the Subnautica games are 70% off until May 25. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (€59.99/£49.99)

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

R-Type Dimensions III (€34.99/£31.49: Tuesday)

FZ: Formation Z (€27.99/£25.19)

Bubsy 4D (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Coffee Talk Tokyo (€14.99/£13.49)

Switch

Starbites (€49.99/£44.99)

Farming Simulator 26 (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

R-Type Dimensions III (€34.99/£31.49: Tuesday)

King of Tokyo - Richard Garfield (€29.99/£24.99)

Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Boys (€24.90/£22.50)

Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (€24.90/£22.49)

Lost Islands (€20.00/£17.99: Sunday)

Planet WOW Wildlife Adventure (€19.99/£17.99)

Bubsy 4D (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection (€19.99/£15.99: Friday)

Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath (€18.99/£15.29: Wednesday)

Sunset Motel (€18.49/£16.69)

GooNECT√2 (€16.99/£14.99)

Car Sales Simulator 2026 (€14.99/£14.99)

Flight Simulator 2026 (€14.99/£14.99)

Coffee Talk Tokyo (€14.99/£13.49)

CoffeeFox: Kim Samwol (€14.60/£13.09)

Rails of Dead: Zombie Survival Simulator (€13.99/£13.99)

Rune Dice (€13.09/£11.79: Tuesday)

Atomic Owl (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Alexandria IV (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Table Flip Simulator (€12.71/£11.05: Wednesday)

The Backrooms (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Sapphire Tempest (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

House Cleaning Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Drive Thru Fast Food Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

The Frog's Adventure (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Tiny Builders Coloring Book for Kids (€8.99/£8.00)

Pick & Place (€7.99/£7.19)

Dice Goblins Clicker (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Cosmic Mirage (€6.99/£6.29)

Chained Climb Together (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

Roadtrip Ruckus: RV Survival Crew (€5.99/£5.00: Wednesday)

Escape Tsunami For Brainrots (€5.99/£5.39)

Bubu Battle Royale (€5.99/£5.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Laydock 2: Last Attack MSX+ (€5.59/£5.39)

Solitaire Legends - Fables and Fairytales (€4.99/£4.99)

Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey (€4.99/£4.49)

Poko's Arctic Quest (€4.99/£4.49)

Chicken Climber (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Isle Vacation (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Sheep In Love (€3.99/£3.59)

Parkour Obby: Toxic Escape (€3.99/£3.49: Saturday)

The Last Ladybug (€2.99/£2.69)

Cats and Seek: Tokyo (€2.99/£2.59)

Thornkin (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Japan

Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (¥6980)

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn (¥6930: Friday)

Psyvariar 3 (¥6380)

FZ: Formation Z (¥4400)

Coffee Talk Tokyo (¥1980)

Switch

Psyvariar 3 (¥5280)

Farming Simulator 26 (¥4980: Tuesday)

King of Tokyo - Richard Garfield (¥3300)

Rune Dice (¥2388: Wednesday)

Table Flip Simulator (¥2400)

Heroine Anthem Zero 2: Scalescars Oath (¥2300)

Coffee Talk Tokyo (¥1980)

GooNECT√2 (¥1980)

Atomic Owl (¥1800)

House Cleaning Simulator (¥1599)

The Frog's Adventure (¥1500)

Sapphire Tempest (¥1499)

Cosmic Mirage (¥1300)

Relic Digger (¥999: Friday)

Difficult Fill-in-the-Blank Kanji Quiz (¥980)

K-Pop Fandom Korean Quiz (¥980)

Kuukiyomi World: Thailand Edition (¥980)

Mysteries Lurking In Everyday Life (¥980)

Rearrangement Quiz - Check The Order (¥980)

Dice Goblins Clicker (¥905)

EggConsole Laydock 2: Last Attack MSX+ (¥880)

Hades Uprising (¥800)

Solitaire Legends - Fables and Fairytales (¥790)

Chicken Climber (¥770: Friday)

Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey (¥499)

Poko's Arctic Quest (¥499)

Skyforge Trails (¥479)

Cats and Seek: Tokyo (¥470)

Just Place It Down: Katakana (¥420)