Nintendo Downloads - May 14, 2026

Did you know: You can get Star Fox 64K in its original form along with four other entire system libraries for a year for the cost of one game?

The Switch 2 is beginning to pick up the pace a bit on releases with a couple of Summer Game Mess / Indie World veterans in Call of the Elder Gods and Outbound, but perhaps the biggest thing coming this week is its Geometry Wars: the beloved PC twin-stick shooter Sektori is making its way to consoles with Switch 2 among them. And based on the way people who played it on Steam talk, this might be an all-timer.

The OG Switch - in addition to picking up Call and Outbound - also sees another Indie World veteran in Perfect Tides: Station to Station and a couple of interesting games in the RPG realm, Quartet (for the turn based fans) and Nitro Gen Omega (for the strategy and possibly racing aficionados).

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A couple of Archives games in NES-era shooter Magmax and Taito's classic action breaker Arkanoid. Sadly, no paddle controller for Switch yet.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: I'm not sure how playable a game focused on clowns would be in general, but I would assume it to be difficult even if the game's eShop page claims English support.

North America

Switch 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (US$69.99/C$93.49: Tuesday)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds ($34.99/$45.99)

Call of the Elder Gods ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Outbound ($24.99/$33.49)

Sektori ($14.99/$19.49)

Switch

Nitro Gen Omega ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Call of the Elder Gods ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Outbound ($24.99/$33.49)

Quartet ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Yomi 2 ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Menace From The Deep: Complete Edition ($19.99/$26.99)

Perfect Tides: Station to Station ($19.99/$25.99)

Pawbay ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Black Jacket ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship ($14.99/$20.99)

Soldne-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition ($14.99/$19.99)

Underling Uprising ($14.99/$18.99)

RoadOut ($14.99/$17.99)

Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Aery - Calm Horizon ($11.99/$19.49)

Crafty Survivors ($11.99/$not released: Friday)

The Backrooms ($9.99/$12.79)

The Frog's Adventure ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Solo Shift! ($9.80/$13.52)

Amazing Facts: World Proverbs True or False Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

K-Pop Fandom Korean Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Surprising Laws Around The World True or False Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge ($8.99/$11.49)

The Real Academic Challenge High School Level ($8.99/$11.49)

Trace Blackout: The Perfect Crime Mystery ($8.99/$11.49)

Colorizing: Daylight ($6.99/$8.99)

Crayon Farm Animals ($6.10/$8.30)

Middle Evil: The Priest ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Meutre d'un Clown PC-8801 ($5.54/$7.59)

Asphalt Paver ($4.99/$6.00: Monday)

Dead Patrol ($4.99/$6.99)

Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps ($4.99/$6.83)

Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Sky Meadow ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

I Am Dog - Chaos Simulator ($3.99/$4.99: Sunday)

XIII A Final Game of Tarot ($3.99/$6.83)

Build a Flexible Brain! Shape Search ($3.99/$5.39)

Logic Training IQ Quiz for Kids ($3.99/$5.39)

Skyforge Trails ($2.99/$3.99)

Roots and Sprouts ($0.99/$0.99: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Life is Strange games (Arcadia Bay Collection and True Colors) are on sale until May 21. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (€69.99/£59.99: Tuesday)

Outbound (€24.99/£19.99)

Call of the Elder Gods (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Sektori (€14.99/£13.49)

Switch

Nitro Gen Omega (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Outbound (€24.99/£19.99)

Call of the Elder Gods (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Menace From The Deep: Complete Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Pawbay (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Beach Girls 3: Zodiac Signs, Love & Horoscope Dating (€19.90/£19.90)

Yomi 2 (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)

Perfect Tides: Station to Station (€19.49/£17.59)

Black Jacket (€15.49/£13.99: Tuesday)

Underling Uprising (€14.99/£13.75)

Soldne-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (€14.99/£13.49)

Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator (€12.99/£12.99)

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship (€12.99/£12.99)

Aery - Calm Horizon (€11.99/£11.99)

Crafty Survivors (€11.79/£10.59: Friday)

Solo Shift! (€9.80/£8.43)

Amazing Facts: World Proverbs True or False Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

K-Pop Fandom Korean Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Surprising Laws Around The World True or False Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge (€7.99/£7.99)

The Real Academic Challenge High School Level (€7.99/£7.99)

Trace Blackout: The Perfect Crime Mystery (€7.99/£7.99)

Colorizing: Daylight (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Middle Evil: The Priest (€5.99/£5.39)

Crayon Farm Animals (€5.50/£4.99)

Asphalt Paver (€4.99/£4.30: Monday)

Dead Patrol (€4.99/£4.49)

Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (€4.99/£4.49)

XIII A Final Game of Tarot (€4.99/£4.49)

Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Sky Meadow (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

EggConsole Meutre d'un Clown PC-8801 (€4.80/£4.15)

I Am Dog - Chaos Simulator (€3.99/£3.99: Sunday)

Skyforge Trails (€2.99/£2.69)

Build a Flexible Brain! Shape Search (€2.49/£2.24)

Logic Training IQ Quiz for Kids (€2.49/£2.24)

Roots and Sprouts (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (¥8470: Tuesday)

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (¥4800)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (¥4550: Friday)

Outbound (¥2970)

Call of the Elder Gods (¥2800: Wednesday)

Sektori (¥1790)

Switch

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (¥4800)

Nitro Gen Omega (¥3850)

Outbound (¥2970)

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship (¥2300)

Aery - Calm Horizon (¥2000)

Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator (¥1999)

Trash Goblin (¥1999)

Soldne-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (¥1980)

Underling Uprising (¥1980)

Black Jacket (¥1900: Wednesday)

UFOPhilia (¥1500)

FPS Dinosaurs (¥1100)

Solo Shift! (¥980)

Surprising Laws Around The World True or False Quiz (¥980)

Swimsuit Warrior Gacha Simulator (¥980)

Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge (¥980)

The Real Academic Challenge High School Level (¥980)

Dead Patrol (¥970)

EggConsole Meutre d'un Clown PC-8801 (¥880)

Crayon Farm Animals (¥850)

Colorizing: Daylight (¥777)

Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes (¥499)

Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (¥499)