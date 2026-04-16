Nintendo Downloads - May 14, 2026

Did you know: You can get Star Fox 64K in its original form along with four other entire system libraries for a year for the cost of one game?
The Switch 2 is beginning to pick up the pace a bit on releases with a couple of Summer Game Mess / Indie World veterans in Call of the Elder Gods and Outbound, but perhaps the biggest thing coming this week is its Geometry Wars: the beloved PC twin-stick shooter Sektori is making its way to consoles with Switch 2 among them. And based on the way people who played it on Steam talk, this might be an all-timer.
The OG Switch - in addition to picking up Call and Outbound - also sees another Indie World veteran in Perfect Tides: Station to Station and a couple of interesting games in the RPG realm, Quartet (for the turn based fans) and Nitro Gen Omega (for the strategy and possibly racing aficionados).
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A couple of Archives games in NES-era shooter Magmax and Taito's classic action breaker Arkanoid. Sadly, no paddle controller for Switch yet.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: I'm not sure how playable a game focused on clowns would be in general, but I would assume it to be difficult even if the game's eShop page claims English support.
North America
Switch 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (US$69.99/C$93.49: Tuesday)
Smalland: Survive the Wilds ($34.99/$45.99)
Call of the Elder Gods ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)
Outbound ($24.99/$33.49)
Sektori ($14.99/$19.49)
Switch
Nitro Gen Omega ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Call of the Elder Gods ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)
Outbound ($24.99/$33.49)
Quartet ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)
Yomi 2 ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
Menace From The Deep: Complete Edition ($19.99/$26.99)
Perfect Tides: Station to Station ($19.99/$25.99)
Pawbay ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
Black Jacket ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)
Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship ($14.99/$20.99)
Soldne-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition ($14.99/$19.99)
Underling Uprising ($14.99/$18.99)
RoadOut ($14.99/$17.99)
Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)
Aery - Calm Horizon ($11.99/$19.49)
Crafty Survivors ($11.99/$not released: Friday)
The Backrooms ($9.99/$12.79)
The Frog's Adventure ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)
Solo Shift! ($9.80/$13.52)
Amazing Facts: World Proverbs True or False Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
K-Pop Fandom Korean Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
Surprising Laws Around The World True or False Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge ($8.99/$11.49)
The Real Academic Challenge High School Level ($8.99/$11.49)
Trace Blackout: The Perfect Crime Mystery ($8.99/$11.49)
Colorizing: Daylight ($6.99/$8.99)
Crayon Farm Animals ($6.10/$8.30)
Middle Evil: The Priest ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
EggConsole Meutre d'un Clown PC-8801 ($5.54/$7.59)
Asphalt Paver ($4.99/$6.00: Monday)
Dead Patrol ($4.99/$6.99)
Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps ($4.99/$6.83)
Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)
Sky Meadow ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
I Am Dog - Chaos Simulator ($3.99/$4.99: Sunday)
XIII A Final Game of Tarot ($3.99/$6.83)
Build a Flexible Brain! Shape Search ($3.99/$5.39)
Logic Training IQ Quiz for Kids ($3.99/$5.39)
Skyforge Trails ($2.99/$3.99)
Roots and Sprouts ($0.99/$0.99: Tuesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Life is Strange games (Arcadia Bay Collection and True Colors) are on sale until May 21. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (€69.99/£59.99: Tuesday)
Outbound (€24.99/£19.99)
Call of the Elder Gods (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)
Sektori (€14.99/£13.49)
Switch
Nitro Gen Omega (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)
Outbound (€24.99/£19.99)
Call of the Elder Gods (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)
Menace From The Deep: Complete Edition (€19.99/£17.99)
Pawbay (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)
Beach Girls 3: Zodiac Signs, Love & Horoscope Dating (€19.90/£19.90)
Yomi 2 (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)
Perfect Tides: Station to Station (€19.49/£17.59)
Black Jacket (€15.49/£13.99: Tuesday)
Underling Uprising (€14.99/£13.75)
Soldne-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (€14.99/£13.49)
Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator (€12.99/£12.99)
Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship (€12.99/£12.99)
Aery - Calm Horizon (€11.99/£11.99)
Crafty Survivors (€11.79/£10.59: Friday)
Solo Shift! (€9.80/£8.43)
Amazing Facts: World Proverbs True or False Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
K-Pop Fandom Korean Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Surprising Laws Around The World True or False Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge (€7.99/£7.99)
The Real Academic Challenge High School Level (€7.99/£7.99)
Trace Blackout: The Perfect Crime Mystery (€7.99/£7.99)
Colorizing: Daylight (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Middle Evil: The Priest (€5.99/£5.39)
Crayon Farm Animals (€5.50/£4.99)
Asphalt Paver (€4.99/£4.30: Monday)
Dead Patrol (€4.99/£4.49)
Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (€4.99/£4.49)
XIII A Final Game of Tarot (€4.99/£4.49)
Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Sky Meadow (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
EggConsole Meutre d'un Clown PC-8801 (€4.80/£4.15)
I Am Dog - Chaos Simulator (€3.99/£3.99: Sunday)
Skyforge Trails (€2.99/£2.69)
Build a Flexible Brain! Shape Search (€2.49/£2.24)
Logic Training IQ Quiz for Kids (€2.49/£2.24)
Roots and Sprouts (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)
Japan
Switch 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (¥8470: Tuesday)
Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (¥4800)
Smalland: Survive the Wilds (¥4550: Friday)
Outbound (¥2970)
Call of the Elder Gods (¥2800: Wednesday)
Sektori (¥1790)
Switch
Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (¥4800)
Nitro Gen Omega (¥3850)
Outbound (¥2970)
Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship (¥2300)
Aery - Calm Horizon (¥2000)
Ace Thunder: Aircraft Wingman Simulator (¥1999)
Trash Goblin (¥1999)
Soldne-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (¥1980)
Underling Uprising (¥1980)
Black Jacket (¥1900: Wednesday)
UFOPhilia (¥1500)
FPS Dinosaurs (¥1100)
Solo Shift! (¥980)
Surprising Laws Around The World True or False Quiz (¥980)
Swimsuit Warrior Gacha Simulator (¥980)
Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge (¥980)
The Real Academic Challenge High School Level (¥980)
Dead Patrol (¥970)
EggConsole Meutre d'un Clown PC-8801 (¥880)
Crayon Farm Animals (¥850)
Colorizing: Daylight (¥777)
Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes (¥499)