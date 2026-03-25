Nintendo Announces Changes To Pricing Of Switch 2 Games, Ends Price Parity

For some of us this is a long time coming.

Digital-only buyers of exclusive Switch 2 first party games are about to get a break.

Nintendo of America has announced that starting with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book preorders (now available), digital pricing and physical pricing will be different for Nintendo-published Switch 2-only games. In the case of Yoshi, the digital version is listed with an MSRP of $59.99 while the physical copy is $69.99.

NoA has traditionally maintained price parity between digital and physical copies, going so far as to honor the price drops for games in the 3DS and Wii U era "Nintendo Selects" line digitally as well. It seems as though cross-platform releases such as Pokemon Legends: Z-A or Metroid Prime 4 will remain under the current policy, though there are no announced first party Switch 2 Edition releases beyond tomorrow's Super Mario Bros. Wonder expansion.