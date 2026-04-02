Mario Galaxy Movie Looks To Cross Two Major Milestones After Fourth Weekend

The genre that knocked it out of the number 1 spot in the US should've died with either "Walk Hard" or "Weird", take your pick.

The fourth weekend of the Mario Galaxy movie will see it hit some major marks, even if it didn't maintain its lead in the US for an entire month like the first one did.

In the US, the animated feature took in $21.2m for its fourth weekend, as its screens were reduced by a little over 10%. Its new US box office was roughly $386.5m, while worldwide - including its opening weekend in Japan - has brought the film to about $831.5m: it should reach the $400m mark in the US and thanks to the Golden Week holidays in Japan, should easily reach $900m and potentially become the second billion dollar worldwide theatrical release helmed by Nintendo.

The biggest cause of the reduction in receipts was a Michael Jackson biography ("Michael") that made a record $97m in its opening weekend despite attracting controversy for completely omitting the late singer's accusations of child abuse. The forthcoming weekend sees a double-digit film release schedule, with potential competition in a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada".