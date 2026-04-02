Nintendo Downloads - April 30, 2026

Thank heavens for Golden Week, I might actually have a weekend off this time.
Golden Week begins later this week, so we might be spared a weekend of game-like substances. (You know we crossed 1,000 Switch games for the year LAST week?) The big games (apart from a relatively quiet Switch 2 week after a Switch 2 version of Amnesia: Rebirth) include: Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (aka Ys III remake), a new Monster Crown and Moomintroll, early Switch 2 post-launch announcement Constance, and a Konami-themed Picross game.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Annapurna's double-shadowdrop of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes & Sayonara Wild Hearts, plus Archives added an actual English language console game in Ninja Gaiden III.
North America
Switch 2
MotoGP 26 (US$49.99/C$66.99: Wednesday)
Amnesia: Rebirth ($29.99/$39.99)
Total Chaos ($24.99/$27.99: Wednesday)
Bandit Trap ($14.99/$20.49)
Switch
MotoGP 26 ($49.99/$66.99: Wednesday)
Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)
Winx Club: The Magic is Back ($29.99/$38.49)
Dracamar ($24.99/$33.49)
Monster Crown: Sin Eater ($24.99/$29.99)
Dear Mirror Flower ($24.98/not released)
Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys ($24.90/$34.90)
Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Girls ($24.90/$34.90)
Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)
Magin: The Rat Project Stories ($19.99/$26.00: Wednesday)
Horticular ($19.99/$25.99)
Mullet Madjack ($19.99/$25.95)
Quartet ($19.99/$24.99)
Constance ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
This is Fine: Maximum Cope ($18.99/$24.79: Friday)
Elementallis ($17.99/$20.49: Tuesday)
Picross S Konami Antiques Edition ($17.99/$21.99)
R-Type DX: Music Encore ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)
Get Fit - Power Workout ($14.99/$19.99)
Dungeon Clawler ($14.99/$19.49)
Harvest Cafe ($14.99/$19.49)
Lord Ambermaze ($14.99/$19.49)
Tiny Auto Knights ($14.99/$19.49)
Cozy Snow Friends! ($10.99/$10.99: Friday)
Demon Huntress ($9.99/$16.50)
Survivor Legion ($9.99/$13.60)
Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)
Astra GalaxyX ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)
Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference ($8.99/$11.49)
Geo Brain Boost! 50 U.S. States Silhouette Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
Quiz: Don't Lose to a Kid ($8.99/$11.49)
So Quirky! Puzzle Escspe Game ($8.99/$11.49)
The Shocking World Mysteries ($8.99/$11.49)
Your "Hidden Side" Test ($8.99/$11.49)
Your True Nature Test ($8.99/$11.49)
CyberBlocker Complete Edition ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)
Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)
SCP Extraction Protocol ($4.99/$6.99)
Opaloid Kingdom ($4.99/$6.99)
Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember ($4.99/$6.83)
Ninjam! ($4.99/$6.49)
Plantera 2: Golden Acres ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Minos Trials ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)
Sunshore City ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Who Tells Your Story ($4.99/$6.80: Friday)
Pixie Plates ($4.99/$6.79: Saturday)
Octo's Balloon Challenge ($3.99/not released: Sunday)
Pirarucu's Money Rush ($3.99/not released: Sunday)
Snail's Knock Out! ($3.99/not released: Sunday)
Toad's Soul Hopper ($3.99/not released: Sunday)
Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition ($3.99/$5.39)
Trick Room Mysteries ($3.99/$5.39)
Ultimate Romance Test ($3.99/$5.39)
The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Two or Three ($2.49/$3.49)
Escape Game Room12 ($1.00/$1.35)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Various "Golden Week" sales including Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are on until 11 May Full details at other links. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
MotoGP 26 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)
Amnesia: Rebirth (€29.99/£25.99)
Total Chaos (€24.99/£20.99: Wednesday)
Bandit Trap (€14.99/£12.00: Wednesday)
Switch
MotoGP 26 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)
Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)
Winx Club: The Magic is Back (€29.99/£26.99)
Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)
Dracamar (€24.99/£24.99)
Monster Crown: Sin Eater (€24.99/£19.99)
Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Girls Dating Sim (€24.90/£21.90)
Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys (€24.90/£21.90)
Magin: The Rat Project Stories (€19.99/£16.00: Wednesday)
Horticular (€19.99/£17.99)
Constance (€19.99/£16.75: Friday)
Mullet Madjack (€19.95/£17.89)
Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (€19.5/£17.59: Monday)
Elementallis (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)
Picross S Konami Antiques Edition (€17.99/£16.19)
This is Fine: Maximum Cope (€17.99/£14.99: Friday)
Shinkansen Card Pull Simulator (€16.21/£14.59: Wednesday)
R-Type DX: Music Encore (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
Get Fit - Power Workout (€14.99/£14.99)
Dungeon Clawler (€14.99/£13.49)
Harvest Cafe (€14.79/£13.29: Wednesday)
Lord Ambermaze (€14.79/£13.29)
Tiny Auto Knights (€14.79/£12.90)
Demon Huntress (€9.99/£9.99)
Survivor Legion (€9.99/£8.99)
Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Astra GalaxyX (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
CyberBlocker Complete Edition (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)
Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference (€7.99/£7.99)
Amazing Facts World Culture True or False Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Amazing Lab! Science Experiments Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Challenge Together! Elementary School Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Dark Secrets Mystery Files (€7.99/£7.99)
Geo Brain Boost! 50 U.S. States Silhouette Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Learn with Illustrations! English Prepositions 4-Choice Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Locked-Room Mystery: Hidden Truths in Everyday Life (€7.99/£7.99)
Quiz: Don't Lose to a Kid (€7.99/£7.99)
So Quirky! Puzzle Escspe Game (€7.99/£7.99)
The Shocking World Mysteries (€7.99/£7.99)
Your "Hidden Side" Test (€7.99/£7.99)
Your True Nature Test (€7.99/£7.99)
Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember (€4.99/£4.49)
Opaloid Kingdom (€4.99/£4.49)
SCP Extraction Protocol (€4.99/£4.49)
Void Miner (€4.99/£4.49)
Who Tells Your Story (€4.99/£4.49)
Plantera 2: Golden Acres (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Minos Trials (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Sunshore City (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Pixie Plates (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)
Octo's Balloon Challenge (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)
Pirarucu's Money Rush (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)
Snail's Knock Out! (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)
Toad's Soul Hopper (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)
The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Forensic Science Mystery (€2.49/£2.24)
Ultimate Romance Test (€2.49/£2.24)
Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition (€2.49/£2.24)
Trick Room Mysteries (€2.49/£2.24)
Two or Three (€2.49/£2.24)
Escape Game Room12 (€1.00/£0.89)
Japan
Switch 2
Shinigami-hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu (¥9020)
LoveR Kiss Endless Memories Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥7590)
MotoGP 26 (¥6490: Wednesday)
Total Chaos (¥3150)
Bandit Trap (¥2200)
Our Eraser Drop 4: Space Time Battle Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥1750)
Switch 2 Upgrades
LoveR Kiss Endless Memories Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥1100)
Our Eraser Drop 4: Space Time Battle Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥100)
Switch
Shinigami-hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu (¥7920)
MotoGP 26 (¥6490: Wednesday)
Select Oblige (¥6380)
Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- (¥4950)
Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys (¥3990)
Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Girls (¥3990)
Amel Broat (¥3980)
Winx Club: The Magic is Back (¥3960: Friday)
Dear Mirror Flower (¥3660)
Shinkansen Card Pull Simulator (¥2980)
Magin: The Rat Project Stories (¥2970)
Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (¥2550: Tuesday)
R-Type DX: Music Encore (¥2420)
Horticular (¥2300)
Constance (¥2300: Friday)
Lord Ambermaze (¥2299)
Mullet Madjack (¥2095)
Demon Huntress (¥1850)
Picross S Konami Antiques Edition (¥1800)
Our Eraser Drop 4: Space Time Battle (¥1750)
Dungeon Clawler (¥1700)
Harvest Cafe (¥1700)
Survivor Legion (¥1590)
Tiny Auto Knights (¥1500)
Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle (¥1299)
CyberBlocker Complete Edition (¥1000)
Prison Break Game: Nintendo Switch Edition (¥990: Tuesday)
Short Escape Game - Puzzle Solving x Brain Teaser (¥980)
The Girls Who Love Me Too Much (¥980)
Opaloid Kingdom (¥970)
Who Tells Your Story (¥800)
SCP Extraction Protocol (¥790)
Octo's Balloon Challenge (¥599: Monday)
Pirarucu's Money Rush (¥599: Monday)
Snail's Knock Out! (¥599: Monday)
Toad's Soul Hopper (¥599: Monday)
Plantera 2: Golden Acres (¥500)
Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember (¥499)
Minos Trials (¥499)
A Challenge from the Master Detective (¥420)
The Mystery-Solving Investigations of Master Detective Takatori Reiji (¥420)
Two or Three (¥250)
Escape Game Room12 (¥100)