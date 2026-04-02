Nintendo Downloads - April 30, 2026

Thank heavens for Golden Week, I might actually have a weekend off this time.

Golden Week begins later this week, so we might be spared a weekend of game-like substances. (You know we crossed 1,000 Switch games for the year LAST week?) The big games (apart from a relatively quiet Switch 2 week after a Switch 2 version of Amnesia: Rebirth) include: Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (aka Ys III remake), a new Monster Crown and Moomintroll, early Switch 2 post-launch announcement Constance, and a Konami-themed Picross game.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Annapurna's double-shadowdrop of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes & Sayonara Wild Hearts, plus Archives added an actual English language console game in Ninja Gaiden III.

North America

Switch 2

MotoGP 26 (US$49.99/C$66.99: Wednesday)

Amnesia: Rebirth ($29.99/$39.99)

Total Chaos ($24.99/$27.99: Wednesday)

Bandit Trap ($14.99/$20.49)

Switch

MotoGP 26 ($49.99/$66.99: Wednesday)

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

Winx Club: The Magic is Back ($29.99/$38.49)

Dracamar ($24.99/$33.49)

Monster Crown: Sin Eater ($24.99/$29.99)

Dear Mirror Flower ($24.98/not released)

Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys ($24.90/$34.90)

Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Girls ($24.90/$34.90)

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Magin: The Rat Project Stories ($19.99/$26.00: Wednesday)

Horticular ($19.99/$25.99)

Mullet Madjack ($19.99/$25.95)

Quartet ($19.99/$24.99)

Constance ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

This is Fine: Maximum Cope ($18.99/$24.79: Friday)

Elementallis ($17.99/$20.49: Tuesday)

Picross S Konami Antiques Edition ($17.99/$21.99)

R-Type DX: Music Encore ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Get Fit - Power Workout ($14.99/$19.99)

Dungeon Clawler ($14.99/$19.49)

Harvest Cafe ($14.99/$19.49)

Lord Ambermaze ($14.99/$19.49)

Tiny Auto Knights ($14.99/$19.49)

Cozy Snow Friends! ($10.99/$10.99: Friday)

Demon Huntress ($9.99/$16.50)

Survivor Legion ($9.99/$13.60)

Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Astra GalaxyX ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference ($8.99/$11.49)

Geo Brain Boost! 50 U.S. States Silhouette Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Quiz: Don't Lose to a Kid ($8.99/$11.49)

So Quirky! Puzzle Escspe Game ($8.99/$11.49)

The Shocking World Mysteries ($8.99/$11.49)

Your "Hidden Side" Test ($8.99/$11.49)

Your True Nature Test ($8.99/$11.49)

CyberBlocker Complete Edition ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

SCP Extraction Protocol ($4.99/$6.99)

Opaloid Kingdom ($4.99/$6.99)

Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember ($4.99/$6.83)

Ninjam! ($4.99/$6.49)

Plantera 2: Golden Acres ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Minos Trials ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Sunshore City ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Who Tells Your Story ($4.99/$6.80: Friday)

Pixie Plates ($4.99/$6.79: Saturday)

Octo's Balloon Challenge ($3.99/not released: Sunday)

Pirarucu's Money Rush ($3.99/not released: Sunday)

Snail's Knock Out! ($3.99/not released: Sunday)

Toad's Soul Hopper ($3.99/not released: Sunday)

Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition ($3.99/$5.39)

Trick Room Mysteries ($3.99/$5.39)

Ultimate Romance Test ($3.99/$5.39)

The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Two or Three ($2.49/$3.49)

Escape Game Room12 ($1.00/$1.35)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Various "Golden Week" sales including Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are on until 11 May Full details at other links. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

MotoGP 26 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Amnesia: Rebirth (€29.99/£25.99)

Total Chaos (€24.99/£20.99: Wednesday)

Bandit Trap (€14.99/£12.00: Wednesday)

Switch

MotoGP 26 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Winx Club: The Magic is Back (€29.99/£26.99)

Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Dracamar (€24.99/£24.99)

Monster Crown: Sin Eater (€24.99/£19.99)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Girls Dating Sim (€24.90/£21.90)

Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys (€24.90/£21.90)

Magin: The Rat Project Stories (€19.99/£16.00: Wednesday)

Horticular (€19.99/£17.99)

Constance (€19.99/£16.75: Friday)

Mullet Madjack (€19.95/£17.89)

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (€19.5/£17.59: Monday)

Elementallis (€17.99/£16.19: Tuesday)

Picross S Konami Antiques Edition (€17.99/£16.19)

This is Fine: Maximum Cope (€17.99/£14.99: Friday)

Shinkansen Card Pull Simulator (€16.21/£14.59: Wednesday)

R-Type DX: Music Encore (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Get Fit - Power Workout (€14.99/£14.99)

Dungeon Clawler (€14.99/£13.49)

Harvest Cafe (€14.79/£13.29: Wednesday)

Lord Ambermaze (€14.79/£13.29)

Tiny Auto Knights (€14.79/£12.90)

Demon Huntress (€9.99/£9.99)

Survivor Legion (€9.99/£8.99)

Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Astra GalaxyX (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

CyberBlocker Complete Edition (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Aha! More Photo Spot-the-Difference (€7.99/£7.99)

Amazing Facts World Culture True or False Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Amazing Lab! Science Experiments Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Challenge Together! Elementary School Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Dark Secrets Mystery Files (€7.99/£7.99)

Geo Brain Boost! 50 U.S. States Silhouette Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Learn with Illustrations! English Prepositions 4-Choice Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Locked-Room Mystery: Hidden Truths in Everyday Life (€7.99/£7.99)

Quiz: Don't Lose to a Kid (€7.99/£7.99)

So Quirky! Puzzle Escspe Game (€7.99/£7.99)

The Shocking World Mysteries (€7.99/£7.99)

Your "Hidden Side" Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Your True Nature Test (€7.99/£7.99)

Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember (€4.99/£4.49)

Opaloid Kingdom (€4.99/£4.49)

SCP Extraction Protocol (€4.99/£4.49)

Void Miner (€4.99/£4.49)

Who Tells Your Story (€4.99/£4.49)

Plantera 2: Golden Acres (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Minos Trials (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Sunshore City (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Pixie Plates (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Octo's Balloon Challenge (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Pirarucu's Money Rush (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Snail's Knock Out! (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Toad's Soul Hopper (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Forensic Science Mystery (€2.49/£2.24)

Ultimate Romance Test (€2.49/£2.24)

Hidden Horror Photo Exhibition (€2.49/£2.24)

Trick Room Mysteries (€2.49/£2.24)

Two or Three (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room12 (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Shinigami-hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu (¥9020)

LoveR Kiss Endless Memories Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥7590)

MotoGP 26 (¥6490: Wednesday)

Total Chaos (¥3150)

Bandit Trap (¥2200)

Our Eraser Drop 4: Space Time Battle Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥1750)

Switch 2 Upgrades

LoveR Kiss Endless Memories Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥1100)

Our Eraser Drop 4: Space Time Battle Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥100)

Switch

Shinigami-hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu (¥7920)

MotoGP 26 (¥6490: Wednesday)

Select Oblige (¥6380)

Perennial Dusk -Kinsenka- (¥4950)

Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Boys (¥3990)

Zombie Hearts: Turn the Undead into Anime Girls (¥3990)

Amel Broat (¥3980)

Winx Club: The Magic is Back (¥3960: Friday)

Dear Mirror Flower (¥3660)

Shinkansen Card Pull Simulator (¥2980)

Magin: The Rat Project Stories (¥2970)

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (¥2550: Tuesday)

R-Type DX: Music Encore (¥2420)

Horticular (¥2300)

Constance (¥2300: Friday)

Lord Ambermaze (¥2299)

Mullet Madjack (¥2095)

Demon Huntress (¥1850)

Picross S Konami Antiques Edition (¥1800)

Our Eraser Drop 4: Space Time Battle (¥1750)

Dungeon Clawler (¥1700)

Harvest Cafe (¥1700)

Survivor Legion (¥1590)

Tiny Auto Knights (¥1500)

Rooster Wars Arena - MFC Combat Battle (¥1299)

CyberBlocker Complete Edition (¥1000)

Prison Break Game: Nintendo Switch Edition (¥990: Tuesday)

Short Escape Game - Puzzle Solving x Brain Teaser (¥980)

The Girls Who Love Me Too Much (¥980)

Opaloid Kingdom (¥970)

Who Tells Your Story (¥800)

SCP Extraction Protocol (¥790)

Octo's Balloon Challenge (¥599: Monday)

Pirarucu's Money Rush (¥599: Monday)

Snail's Knock Out! (¥599: Monday)

Toad's Soul Hopper (¥599: Monday)

Plantera 2: Golden Acres (¥500)

Dragon Snack: From Ice to Ember (¥499)

Minos Trials (¥499)

A Challenge from the Master Detective (¥420)

The Mystery-Solving Investigations of Master Detective Takatori Reiji (¥420)

Two or Three (¥250)

Escape Game Room12 (¥100)