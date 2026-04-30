Nintendo Downloads - May 28, 2026

Instead of enjoyable game, received scope-crept "souls"like. Would not buy again.

The big release of the week comes from the indie side of the aisle - for a certain definition of indie - as Yacht Club Games returns with their first original property in a dozen years with Mina the Hollower. And based on the promoted size of the games - "over 1200 screens, 17 areas", and so forth... probably not a good idea to bet the fate of the company on selling 200k copies of this, but what do I know. I just know the minute they dropped the "Soulslike" claim, I was out like the fat kid in dodgeball. I'll keep my indie support this week on Indie World veteran My Little Puppy, or Abylight (Amnesia horror series, Hyper Light Drifter) with One Military Camp from PC, or the Team17-published action RPG LumenTale: Memories of Trey.

Bigger titles this week include a Switch 2 edition of Lollipop Chainsaw and Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen (scope out local Bluey expert Adam Abou-Nasr's review), or a fan disc for Birushana which I read a few years ago.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: How do you do Arcade Archives games with boxing gloves on? We can find out with Tag Team Wrestling, the arcade version of the game which introduced Strong Bad to the world prior to Homestar Runner made him a computer name (with the rudo team being called the Strong Bads). The Console brought a game in the series later localized as Glory of Heracles - which of course, isn't localized AT ALL.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: By some miracle, the EggConsole Heracles is an action game which should be doable.

North America

Switch 2

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (US$49.99/C$69.99)

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen ($39.99/$51.99)

One Military Camp ($24.99/$31.99)

Mina the Hollower ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain ($16.49/$19.79)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP ($4.99/$6.99)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain ($1.49/$1.79)

Mina the Hollower (no cost: Friday)

Switch

Birushana: Winds of Fate ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen ($39.99/$51.99)

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! ($29.99/$41.99)

Rival Stars Horse Racing ($29.99/$38.99)

LumenTale: Memories of Trey ($24.99/$31.99: Tuesday)

Rica Mode ($24.99/$not released)

My Little Puppy ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Beat The Champions ($19.99/$26.99)

Mina the Hollower ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)

Cat in a Jam: City Secrets ($19.99/$19.99: Saturday)

Schrodinger's Call ($17.99/$23.49: Wednesday)

Nero & Sci ($15.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

One Move Away ($14.99/$19.49)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain ($14.99/$17.99)

Wall World 2 ($13.99/$18.99)

Micro Overdrive: Home Tour ($12.49/$17.00-)

Judero ($9.99/$12.79)

Night Swarm ($9.99/$12.79)

Backrooms: Escape the Brainrot ($9.99/$10.00-)

Dead Gears: Space of War ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Midnight Swamp ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Island Robot Farm ($9.90-/$)

Animal Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers: Unicorns ($9.89/$13.50-)

Formula 2026: Rise of Legends ($9.89/$12.99)

Exodus: Creepy Time ($7.99/$11.00-)

Alien Cat Story ($7.99/$10.99)

Do You Even Forklift? ($7.99/$10.99)

N.E.R.D ($7.99/$10.49)

Math Pals: Dino Academy ($7.99/$9.99)

Sneaky Secret Mission! ($7.00-/$9.66)

High and Dry ($6.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Clown is Hungry ($6.99/$11.19)

EggConsole Hercules PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Kabuto Park ($5.99/$6.99)

Kiko's Apple Adventure ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Nitro City Racing ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Risky Roads ($4.99/$6.99)

Piggy's Farm ($4.99/$6.83)

Cannibal Tales ($4.99/$6.50-)

A Frog's Job 2: Froggina ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

RV Roadtrip Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Zoo Orbs: Safari ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Scorched Lands ($4.99/$4.49: Friday)

Sokobear Winter ($3.99/$6.83)

Criminal Profile Who's The Culprit? ($3.99/$5.39)

Even Native Japanese Struggle Japanese Kanji Fill-in Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Slot and Learn Katakana ($3.99/$5.39)

Room13 ($1.00-/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Perhaps coinciding with the release of one of its 9,000 successors, Disco Elysium is 70% off until June 11. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (€49.99/£41.99)

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen (€39.99/£32.50-)

One Military Camp (€24.99/£20.99)

Mina the Hollower (€20.49/£17.75: Friday)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain (€16.49/£15.49)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (€4.99/£3.99)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain (€1.49/£1.49)

Mina the Hollower (no cost: Friday)

Switch

Birushana: Winds of Fate (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen (€39.99/£32.50-)

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! (€29.99/£24.99)

My Little Puppy (€26.24/£23.32: Friday)

LumenTale: Memories of Trey (€24.99/£21.99: Tuesday)

Realm of Ink (€24.99/£21.99: Tuesday)

Rica Mode (€24.99/£24.99)

Mina the Hollower (€20.49/£17.75: Friday)

Beat The Champions (€19.99/£17.99)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 (€17.73/£15.89: Wednesday)

Schrodinger's Call (€17.49/£14.99: Wednesday)

Nero & Sci (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

One Move Away (€14.99/£13.99)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain (€14.99/£13.99)

Wall World 2 (€13.99/£12.99)

Into the Slimy Mines (€12.99/£9.99: Friday)

Cat in a Jam: City Secrets (€10.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Micro Overdrive: Home Tour (€10.49/£9.49)

Backrooms: Escape the Brainrot (€9.99/£8.99)

Judero (€9.99/£8.99)

Night Swarm (€9.99/£8.99)

Dead Gears: Space of War (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Midnight Swamp (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Car Sales Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Animal Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers: Unicorns (€9.89/£8.89)

Formula 2026: Rise of Legends (€9.89/£8.89)

Island Robot Farm (€8.39/£7.59)

Do You Even Forklift? (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Math Pals: Dino Academy (€7.99/£7.99)

Alien Cat Story (€7.99/£7.19)

N.E.R.D (€7.99/£7.19)

Sneaky Secret Mission! (€7.00-/£6.02)

High and Dry (€6.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Clown is Hungry (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Top Shot Pool (€6.50-/£5.89: Tuesday)

Kabuto Park (€5.99/£4.99)

Kiko's Apple Adventure (€5.99/£5.49: Friday)

EggConsole Hercules PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Damsels in Distress (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Nitro City Racing (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Risky Roads (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Piggy's Farm (€4.99/£4.49)

Sokobear Winter (€4.99/£4.49)

A Frog's Job 2: Froggina (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

RV Roadtrip Simulator (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Scorched Lands (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Zoo Orbs: Safari (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Room13 (€1.00-/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (¥7590)

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen (¥5980)

One Military Camp (¥2900)

Bubsy 4D (¥2300)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain (¥1980)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (¥1100)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain (¥180)

Switch

N.E.R.D (¥8000)

Starry*Sky ~Spring Memories~ (¥7480)

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen (¥4950)

Demon Kill Demon ~Yomi 1984~ Transfer Arc (¥4290)

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! (¥4180)

Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Boys (¥3990)

Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Girls (¥3990)

Rica Mode (¥3960)

LumenTale: Memories of Trey (¥3043: Wednesday)

Realm of Ink (¥2980: Tuesday)

My Little Puppy (¥2900: Friday)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 (¥2889)

Schrodinger's Call (¥2480)

Mina the Hollower (¥2480: Friday)

Car Sales Simulator 2026 (¥2380)

Flight Simulator 2026 (¥2380)

Bubsy 4D (¥2300)

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain (¥1800)

Wall World 2 (¥1800)

One Move Away (¥1700: Friday)

Dead Gears: Space of War (¥1599)

Formula 2026: Rise of Legends (¥1499)

Clown is Hungry (¥1299)

Do You Even Forklift? (¥1255)

Backrooms: Escape the Brainrot (¥1500)

Tiny Builders Coloring Book for Kids (¥1432)

Animal Coloring Book for Kids & Toddlers: Unicorns (¥1200)

Island Robot Farm (¥1200)

Math Pals: Dino Academy (¥1200)

Judero (¥1150)

Night Swarm (¥1150)

Midnight Swamp (¥990)

1000 Questions Chosen By A Cat (¥980)

Mosaic Quiz: Buzzer Battle (¥980)

Track and Field Girl Gacha Simulator (¥980)

Kiko's Apple Adventure (¥899)

EggConsole Hercules PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Risky Roads (¥749)

Sneaky Secret Mission! (¥700)

A Frog's Job 2: Froggina (¥680: Friday)

Nitro City Racing (¥600)

Kabuto Park (¥550)

Sewage Kingdom (¥500)

Piggy's Farm (¥499)

Zoo Orbs: Safari (¥499)

Word Challenges For 200 IQs (¥420)

Room13 (¥100)