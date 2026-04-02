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Annapurna Announces Full Switch 2 Lineup Including New Games And Free Upgrades

by Donald Theriault - April 23, 2026, 8:31 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Annapurna

Coming soon, the retro game themed puzzler, Lorelei and the Laseractive.

Annapurna is the latest publisher to announce their intention to heavily support Switch 2.

The indie publisher released a "Portfolio Trailer" earlier today which confirmed a pair of brand new Switch 2 editions available today: Sayonara Wild Hearts (2019 on original Switch) and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (2024). The upgrades are no cost for existing owners, and Sayonara includes a "Remix Aracde" mode that was featured on other platforms but never came to the original Switch version.

Additionally, a pull slate of games both old and new were shown:

  • A quick trailer for Mixtape (Switch 2, May 7)
  • A Switch 2 Edition of Stray (May 28)
  • to a T, the irreverent T-posing game from Katamari Damacy lead Keita Takahashi (Switch 2, June 11)
  • Tea shop story Wanderstop from Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden (Switch and Switch 2, June 23)
  • Dystopic puzzle game D-Topia (Switch and Switch 2, July 14)
  • Previously announced adventure game Forever Ago and action/adventure Demi and the Fractured Dream will both release on Switch 2 this year, though shown only briefly

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