Annapurna Announces Full Switch 2 Lineup Including New Games And Free Upgrades

Coming soon, the retro game themed puzzler, Lorelei and the Laseractive.

Annapurna is the latest publisher to announce their intention to heavily support Switch 2.

The indie publisher released a "Portfolio Trailer" earlier today which confirmed a pair of brand new Switch 2 editions available today: Sayonara Wild Hearts (2019 on original Switch) and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (2024). The upgrades are no cost for existing owners, and Sayonara includes a "Remix Aracde" mode that was featured on other platforms but never came to the original Switch version.

Additionally, a pull slate of games both old and new were shown: