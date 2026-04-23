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New Nintendo Mobile Game Pictonico! To Launch May 28

by Donald Theriault - May 18, 2026, 8:07 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo Today

And today we learned there's at least one team at Nintendo with a two drink minimum.

For the second time in less than a year, Nintendo is releasing a new mobile game.

A Nintendo Today update has shown a game called "PictoNico!" which will launch on May 28. The game combines basic photo editing (with new photos taken in the app, and people specifically used) and WarioWare-style microgames.

Monetization for the game is through purchases of "volumes" of minigames according to the app's Google Play store description: some demos of games will be included in the free-to-start app.

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