New Nintendo Mobile Game Pictonico! To Launch May 28

And today we learned there's at least one team at Nintendo with a two drink minimum.

For the second time in less than a year, Nintendo is releasing a new mobile game.

A Nintendo Today update has shown a game called "PictoNico!" which will launch on May 28. The game combines basic photo editing (with new photos taken in the app, and people specifically used) and WarioWare-style microgames.

Monetization for the game is through purchases of "volumes" of minigames according to the app's Google Play store description: some demos of games will be included in the free-to-start app.