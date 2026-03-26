Nintendo Downloads - April 23, 2026

One of the better games this week isn't coming out in Canada, if you're wondering about my feelings about it.

There's one game that will drive the conversation this week as the maker of Vampire Survivors is pivoting to the deckbuilding roguelike, so expect to hear a lot about Vampire Crawlers from certain outlets later this week. Apart from that, we have a game which of course came out today in Jay and Silent Bob's Chronic Blunt Punch (Neal review), one where filing off the serial numbers on Saint Seiya is one of its minor offenses (Jordan review), and yet the second best game of the week might be friend of the pod Artdink's Aquanaut's Holiday - and I can't find out personally. Yippee.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The Telltale (in name only?) Expanse adventure game came to Switch, while the Archives brought Konami GT - take a wild guess what that is - and Ishin no Arashi which is an untranslated Koei strategy game from the NES. (Sorry, an "8-bit home console".) Remember, the odds of Atlantis no Nazo from Console Archives are slim, but never zero.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: The eShop description for Adventure of Randar says it's in Japanese.

North America

Switch 2

Fruit Mountain Party (US$15.99/C$20.79)

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors ($9.99/$14.99: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Fruit Mountain Party ($2.99/$3.79)

Switch

Court of Darkness: Captivation's Kiss ($39.99/$39.99: Friday)

Reptilian Rising ($29.99/$38.99)

Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi ($29.99/$34.99)

GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage Job but an Appraiser (Provisional)! ~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~ ($23.99/$32.99)

Drop Duchy ($22.99/$31.99: Tuesday)

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Foreign Sun ($19.99/$27.29: Tuesday)

Alice in Wonder Underland AIWU ($19.99/$27.55)

Artdink Game Log; Aquanaut's Holiday ($19.99/$not releasing)

Nagi no Koi ($19.99/$not releasing)

Dragon is Dead ($17.99/$25.99)

Dark Light ($17.99/$23.99)

Kingdom's Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster ($14.99/$20.49)

Rumbral ($14.99/$20.99)

Indoor Baseball ($14.99/$17.49: Friday)

Food Truck Chef - Full Course Edition ($12.99/$16.99)

Fruit Mountain Party ($12.99/$16.99)

Sky Escort ($12.90-/$not releasing)

Joy Piano ($10.99/$13.99)

Mech Robot: Battle Shooter Warriors ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege ($9.99/$13.99: Monday)

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors ($9.99/$14.99: Tuesday)

FPS Dinosaurs ($9.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Amazing Facts World Culture True or False Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Amazing Lab! Science Experiments Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Challenge Together! Elementary School Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Dark Secrets Mystery Files ($8.99/$11.49)

Learn with Illustrations! English Prepositions 4-Choice Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Locked-Room Mystery: Hidden Truths in Everyday Life ($8.99/$11.49)

There's No Differences: Dragons ($8.10-/$11.26: Monday)

Avilion Forever - Retro JRPG ($7.99/$10.99)

Monster Meals ($6.99/$7.99)

EggConsole Adventure of Randar MAX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Maid Card Gacha: Collect, Display, Complete ($6.13/$8.52)

Crayon Sea Friends ($6.10-/$8.30-)

Party Club ($5.99/$7.99)

AquaDream ($5.99/$6.99)

Traysia ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Floor 9 ($5.99/$8.50: Friday)

Bad End: If You Play, You'll Die? ($5.99/$7.79: Friday)

GluMe ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Emoji Battlefield - Summer Vacation ($4.99/$6.99)

Kitchen Wars ($4.99/$6.99)

Poopy Time ($4.99/$6.99)

Goat out of Hell: Lost Pets ($4.99/$6.83)

Foreign Science Mystery - Crime Scene Tap & Deduction Game ($3.99/$5.39)

Frost Station ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Birthday Boy ($3.49/$4.49: Friday)

Guts 'n Grunts Sr. ($3.49/$3.49: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: TMNT: Splintered Fate is 90% off until May 9, including the Switch 2 upgrade. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Fruit Mountain Party (€15.99/£13.49)

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Fruit Mountain Party (€2.99/£2.49)

Switch

Reptilian Rising (€27.99/£24.99)

Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi (€24.99/£22.49)

Yandere Anime Boyfriend: A Day With Your Husbando Sim (€24.90-/£21.90-)

Yandere Anime Girlfriend: The Mean Waifu Sim (€24.90-/£21.90-)

Drop Duchy (€22.99/£20.69: Tuesday)

Court of Darkness: Captivation's Kiss (€22.99/£19.94)

GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage Job but an Appraiser (Provisional)! ~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~ (€21.99/£18.99)

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Foreign Sun (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Dragon is Dead (€19.50-/£16.75: Wednesday)

Alice in Wonder Underland AIWU (€17.19/£15.49)

Dark Light (€16.99/£15.29)

Nagi no Koi (€16.99/£13.99)

Rumbral (€14.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Tamashika (€14.25/£13.49: Wednesday)

Food Truck Chef - Full Course Edition (€12.99/£11.69)

Kingdom's Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster (€12.99/£11.69)

Fruit Mountain Party (€12.99/£10.99)

Indoor Baseball (€12.93/£11.59: Friday)

Mech Robot: Battle Shooter Warriors (€10.99/£9.99: Monday)

Joy Piano (€10.99/£9.89: Wednesday)

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege (€9.99/£9.89: Monday)

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Cozy Snow Friends (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Sky Escort (€9.90-/£8.89)

Avilion Forever - Retro JRPG (€7.99/£6.99)

Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level (€7.99/£7.99)

There's No Differences: Dragons (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)

Monster Meals (€6.99/£6.29)

Traysia (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Floor 9 (€5.99/£5.40: Friday)

Bad End: If You Play, You'll Die? (€5.89/£5.29: Friday)

EggConsole Adventure of Randar MAX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Maid Card Gacha: Collect, Display, Complete (€5.30-/£4.80: Wednesday)

Party Club (€5.21/£4.69)

GluMe (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Poopy Time (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Emoji Battlefield - Summer Vacation (€4.99/£4.99)

AquaDream (€4.99/£4.49)

Goat out of Hell: Lost Pets (€4.99/£4.49)

Kitchen Wars (€4.99/£4.49)

Frost Station (€3.99/£3.49: Saturday)

Guts 'n Grunts Sr. (€3.49/£3.19: Friday)

Birthday Boy (€3.49/£3.00: Friday)

Japan

Switch 2

Pragmata (¥7990: Friday)

Little Rocket Lab (¥1999)

Fruit Mountain Party (¥1800)

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (¥1200: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Fruit Mountain Party (¥300)

Switch

Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei Kasokuden (¥8580)

Shikigami no Shiro III (¥5280)

Elminage Original -The Dark Priestess and the Rings of the Gods- (¥4000)

Kazuma Kaneko's Tsukuyomi (¥3960)

GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage Job but an Appraiser (Provisional)! ~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~ (¥3300)

Nagi no Koi (¥2970)

Drop Duchy (¥2660: Wednesday)

Alice in Wonder Underland AIWU (¥2480)

Artdink Game Log; Aquanaut's Holiday (¥2420)

Rumbral (¥2391)

Battle Kart (¥2300)

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (¥2300)

Shikigami Castle (¥2200)

Dark Light (¥2178)

Kingdom's Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster (¥1980)

Little Rocket Lab (¥1899)

Sky Escort (¥1800)

Indoor Baseball (¥1750: Friday)

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege (¥1650: Monday)

Fruit Mountain Party (¥1500)

Food Truck Chef - Full Course Edition (¥1499)

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (¥1200: Wednesday)

Joy Piano (¥1200)

Cozy Snow Friends (¥999)

Traysia (¥990: Friday)

Avilion Forever - Retro JRPG (¥980)

London in the Fog and the Secrets of the Royal Family (¥980)

Monster Meals (¥980)

AquaDream (¥950)

Party Club (¥950)

Colorium (¥899)

Crayon Sea Friends (¥850)

Emoji Battlefield - Summer Vacation (¥799)

Kitchen Wars (¥799)

EggConsole Adventure of Randar MAX2 (¥770)

Poopy Time (¥749)

Bad End: If You Play, You'll Die? (¥690)

Crypt Carnage (¥629)

GluMe (¥600)

Goat out of Hell: Lost Pets (¥499)

Trick Room (¥420)