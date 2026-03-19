Nintendo Downloads - March 26, 2026

Featuring the return of the Chernobyl to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Three Mile Island AND The Talking Flower, so this week is just cursed.
It's a week of pain on the Switch 2 as apart from the traditional way too expensive horse game in Japan, we have the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder which cursed us with the Talking Flower, as well as a S2E for Tales of the Shire. Which was last seen on Switch probably proving it shouldn't have been on Switch. There's a few smaller titles including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Midnight Walk as talked about in the Indie World earlier this month, and Virtua Fighter 5 escaping from the Like a Dragon wrapper.
For the Switch... good lord, there's a lot. 55 games, in fact. Headliners include the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection as the Release Mega Man Legends challenge is apparently difficulty: impossible, a fighting focused otome localized by Aksys, Etrange Overlord (Jordan's review), Damon and Baby (Jordan's review-in-progress), and more Taito Milestones.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Human Fall Flat Switch 2 Edition (teased in September) shadowdropped, alongside the Archives duo of Devestators (Arcade, Switch 2 / Switch) and Ninja-Kid II (Console).
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: "Take The A-Train" might be, but given that it's an Artdink game I'm going to err on the side of "nope".
North America
Switch 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$79.99/C$114.99)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits ($39.99/$49.99)
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($34.99/$45.99: Tuesday)
The Midnight Walk ($29.99/$38.99)
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage ($19.99/$29.99)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($19.99/$29.99)
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)
Switch
Otome Daoshi -Fighting for Love- ($49.99/$68.88)
Etrange Overlord ($49.99/$59.99)
Volontés ($47.99/$67.99)
Trigger Heart Excelica Enhanced ($39.99/$51.99)
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Homicipher ($33.20-/$46.30-)
Ariana and the Elder Codex ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Taito Milestones 4 ($29.99/$40.99)
Grimoire Grooves ($25.99/$40.49)
Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Collection ($24.99/$32.99)
Mad Games Tycoon 2 ($22.00-/$30.50-)
Damon and Baby ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)
Cards Lie ($19.99/$27.99)
GridBeat! ($19.99/$27.37)
Primal Planet ($19.99/$25.99)
Trash Goblin ($19.99/$25.99)
Journey to the Void ($18.69/$23.49)
Clover Reset ($16.99/$21.99)
Shardpunk ($16.99/$21.99)
Moonlight in Garland ($14.99/$20.70: Monday)
Shinonome Abyss The Maiden Exorcist ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)
Legendary Spell ($14.99/$20.30-)
The Knights of the Cross ($14.99/$19.99)
Task Force Ranger - Lead the Way! ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)
Easy Delivery Co ($12.99/$16.49: Wednesday)
Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits ($9.99/$16.00-)
Moto Racer Highway Traffic ($9.99/$13.65)
Just Deserts ($9.99/$15.99: Friday)
Mystic Explorer ($9.90-/$not released)
English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)
Chico's Rebound ($7.99/$10.49)
Devil Jam ($7.99/$12.00-)
Hotel Simulator 2026 ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)
Technotopia ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)
ChildStory ($6.99/$10.99)
Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom ($6.99/$8.99)
EggConsole Take The A-Train PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)
SchoolBoy Horror ($5.99/$8.00: Tuesday)
Casual Sports Series: Boxing ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)
Claim The Forest: Shape of Wolves ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Distorted - The Living Manor ($4.99/$6.99)
Slide Viking: Treasure's Path ($4.99/$6.83)
The Boba Teashop ($4.99/$6.49)
Horror Park ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Build a Bank Tycoon ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
D.U.M.B. Ducks ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)
Bun Buns ($4.99/$6.79: Saturday)
Waochi! Math Homerun ($4.80-/$not released: Wednesday)
Find The Funny Mistake! ($3.99/$5.39)
Peek-a-Rabbit! ($3.99/$5.39)
Fight Girls ($3.40-/$4.66)
GoodNightGirls ($3.40-/$4.66)
Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)
Escape Game Room11 ($1.00-/$1.38)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Square's Spring Sale is on until the 31st. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€79.99/£66.99)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (€39.99/£35.99)
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€32.99/£29.99: Tuesday)
The Midnight Walk (€29.99/£24.99)
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (€19.99/£15.99)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€19.99/£16.99)
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)
Switch
Etrange Overlord (€49.99/£44.99)
Otome Daoshi -Fighting for Love- (€49.99/£44.99)
Volontés (€47.99/£42.99)
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (€39.99/£32.99: Friday)
Ariana and the Elder Codex (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)
Five Hearts Under One Roof Season 2 (€29.99/£25.99)
Homicipher (€28.70-/£24.90: Wednesday)
Grimoire Grooves (€24.99/£22.49)
Taito Milestones 4 (€24.99/£22.49)
Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Collection (€24.99/£19.99)
Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls (€24.90-/£21.90-)
Cards Lie (€19.99/£19.99)
Mad Games Tycoon 2 (€19.99/£17.99)
Damon and Baby (€19.99/£17.49)
Trash Goblin (€19.50-/£16.75)
Primal Planet (€18.99/£17.09)
Journey to the Void (€17.49/£14.99)
GridBeat! (€17.10-/£15.39)
Shardpunk (€16.99/£15.29)
Clover Reset (€16.49/£14.89)
Desert Storm War FPS (€15.99/£15.99: Friday)
Legendary Spell (€14.99/£13.49)
The Knights of the Cross (€14.99/£12.99)
Shinonome Abyss The Maiden Exorcist (€14.99/£12.79)
Task Force Ranger - Lead the Way! (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Moonlight in Garland (€14.55/£13.00: Monday)
Easy Delivery Co (€12.99/£10.99)
Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits (€9.99/£9.99)
Moto Racer Highway Traffic (€9.99/£8.99)
Just Deserts (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Mystic Explorer (€8.39/£7.59)
Devil Jam (€7.99/£7.99)
English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)
Technotopia (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Chico's Rebound (€7.79/£6.69)
ChildStory (€6.99/£5.79: Wednesday)
SchoolBoy Horror (€5.99/£5.30: Tuesday)
Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom (€5.99/£5.49)
Casual Sports Series: Boxing (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)
EggConsole Take The A-Train PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)
Claim The Forest: Shape of Wolves (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Cola Racing (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Distorted - The Living Manor (€4.99/£4.99)
The Boba Teashop (€4.99/£4.99)
Slide Viking: Treasure's Path (€4.99/£4.49)
Build a Bank Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Horror Park (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Bun Buns (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)
Fight Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)
GoodNightGirls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)
Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)
Find The Funny Mistake! (€2.49/£2.24)
Peek-a-Rabbit! (€2.49/£2.24)
Escape Game Room11 (€1.00-/£0.89)
Japan
Switch 2
Winning Post 10 2026 (¥10780)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8500)
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥3950)
The Midnight Walk (¥3400)
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (¥2500)
Switch 2 Upgrade
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥2000)
Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥100)
Switch
Winning Post 10 2026 (¥9680)
Etrange Overlord (¥8580)
Handsome Laundering -The Mythic Lover- (¥8580)
Curse Warrior (¥7920)
Diabolik Lovers Lunatic - Fate Grand Edition (¥7700)
Taito Milestones 4 (¥5720)
Homicipher (¥5280)
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (¥4990: Friday)
Mad Games Tycoon 2 (¥3600)
Kuzukago Dot Live -Twilight Mirror- (¥3300)
Five Hearts Under One Roof Season 2 (¥3240)
Cards Lie (¥3199)
Until Then (¥3190)
Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Collection (¥2970)
Porridge! R (¥2970)
Sweet Starlight Sisters (¥2970)
Damon and Baby (¥2300)
Legendary Spell (¥2300)
Primal Planet (¥2300)
The Knights of the Cross (¥2300)
Cat Up Road Closed (¥2000)
OFF (¥1980)
Clover Reset (¥1920)
Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits (¥1820)
Shinonome Abyss The Maiden Exorcist (¥1650)
Just Deserts (¥1500: Friday)
Easy Delivery Co (¥1499)
ChildStory (¥1300)
Mystic Explorer (¥1200)
Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom (¥1199)
Devil Jam (¥999)
Angel or Demon (¥980)
Basic Korean Vocabulary (¥980)
Enjoy Classic Japanese Poems (¥980)
Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (¥980)
Hiragana Fill-in-the-Blank Quiz (¥880)
Uncover The Lies! Courtroom Deduction (¥980)
EggConsole Take The A-Train PC-8801 (¥880)
Distorted - The Living Manor (¥800)
The Boba Teashop (¥800)
Fight Girls (¥500)
GoodNightGirls (¥500)
Claim The Forest: Shape of Wolves (¥499)
Slide Viking: Treasure's Path (¥499)
Waochi! Math Homerun (¥480)
Period Popularity Diagnosis (¥420)
Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate (¥350)
Escape Game Room11 (¥100)