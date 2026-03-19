Nintendo Downloads - March 26, 2026

Featuring the return of the Chernobyl to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Three Mile Island AND The Talking Flower, so this week is just cursed.

It's a week of pain on the Switch 2 as apart from the traditional way too expensive horse game in Japan, we have the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder which cursed us with the Talking Flower, as well as a S2E for Tales of the Shire. Which was last seen on Switch probably proving it shouldn't have been on Switch. There's a few smaller titles including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Midnight Walk as talked about in the Indie World earlier this month, and Virtua Fighter 5 escaping from the Like a Dragon wrapper.

For the Switch... good lord, there's a lot. 55 games, in fact. Headliners include the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection as the Release Mega Man Legends challenge is apparently difficulty: impossible, a fighting focused otome localized by Aksys, Etrange Overlord (Jordan's review), Damon and Baby (Jordan's review-in-progress), and more Taito Milestones.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Human Fall Flat Switch 2 Edition (teased in September) shadowdropped, alongside the Archives duo of Devestators (Arcade, Switch 2 / Switch) and Ninja-Kid II (Console).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: "Take The A-Train" might be, but given that it's an Artdink game I'm going to err on the side of "nope".

North America

Switch 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$79.99/C$114.99)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits ($39.99/$49.99)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($34.99/$45.99: Tuesday)

The Midnight Walk ($29.99/$38.99)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage ($19.99/$29.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($19.99/$29.99)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)

Switch

Otome Daoshi -Fighting for Love- ($49.99/$68.88)

Etrange Overlord ($49.99/$59.99)

Volontés ($47.99/$67.99)

Trigger Heart Excelica Enhanced ($39.99/$51.99)

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Homicipher ($33.20-/$46.30-)

Ariana and the Elder Codex ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Taito Milestones 4 ($29.99/$40.99)

Grimoire Grooves ($25.99/$40.49)

Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Collection ($24.99/$32.99)

Mad Games Tycoon 2 ($22.00-/$30.50-)

Damon and Baby ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Cards Lie ($19.99/$27.99)

GridBeat! ($19.99/$27.37)

Primal Planet ($19.99/$25.99)

Trash Goblin ($19.99/$25.99)

Journey to the Void ($18.69/$23.49)

Clover Reset ($16.99/$21.99)

Shardpunk ($16.99/$21.99)

Moonlight in Garland ($14.99/$20.70: Monday)

Shinonome Abyss The Maiden Exorcist ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Legendary Spell ($14.99/$20.30-)

The Knights of the Cross ($14.99/$19.99)

Task Force Ranger - Lead the Way! ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Easy Delivery Co ($12.99/$16.49: Wednesday)

Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits ($9.99/$16.00-)

Moto Racer Highway Traffic ($9.99/$13.65)

Just Deserts ($9.99/$15.99: Friday)

Mystic Explorer ($9.90-/$not released)

English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz ($8.99/$11.49)

Chico's Rebound ($7.99/$10.49)

Devil Jam ($7.99/$12.00-)

Hotel Simulator 2026 ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)

Technotopia ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

ChildStory ($6.99/$10.99)

Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Take The A-Train PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

SchoolBoy Horror ($5.99/$8.00: Tuesday)

Casual Sports Series: Boxing ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Claim The Forest: Shape of Wolves ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Distorted - The Living Manor ($4.99/$6.99)

Slide Viking: Treasure's Path ($4.99/$6.83)

The Boba Teashop ($4.99/$6.49)

Horror Park ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Build a Bank Tycoon ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

D.U.M.B. Ducks ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Bun Buns ($4.99/$6.79: Saturday)

Waochi! Math Homerun ($4.80-/$not released: Wednesday)

Find The Funny Mistake! ($3.99/$5.39)

Peek-a-Rabbit! ($3.99/$5.39)

Fight Girls ($3.40-/$4.66)

GoodNightGirls ($3.40-/$4.66)

Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)

Escape Game Room11 ($1.00-/$1.38)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Square's Spring Sale is on until the 31st. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€79.99/£66.99)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (€39.99/£35.99)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€32.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

The Midnight Walk (€29.99/£24.99)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (€19.99/£15.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€19.99/£16.99)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (no cost: Tuesday)

Switch

Etrange Overlord (€49.99/£44.99)

Otome Daoshi -Fighting for Love- (€49.99/£44.99)

Volontés (€47.99/£42.99)

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (€39.99/£32.99: Friday)

Ariana and the Elder Codex (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Five Hearts Under One Roof Season 2 (€29.99/£25.99)

Homicipher (€28.70-/£24.90: Wednesday)

Grimoire Grooves (€24.99/£22.49)

Taito Milestones 4 (€24.99/£22.49)

Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Collection (€24.99/£19.99)

Cozy Earth: Hawaii Island Love Anime Girls (€24.90-/£21.90-)

Cards Lie (€19.99/£19.99)

Mad Games Tycoon 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Damon and Baby (€19.99/£17.49)

Trash Goblin (€19.50-/£16.75)

Primal Planet (€18.99/£17.09)

Journey to the Void (€17.49/£14.99)

GridBeat! (€17.10-/£15.39)

Shardpunk (€16.99/£15.29)

Clover Reset (€16.49/£14.89)

Desert Storm War FPS (€15.99/£15.99: Friday)

Legendary Spell (€14.99/£13.49)

The Knights of the Cross (€14.99/£12.99)

Shinonome Abyss The Maiden Exorcist (€14.99/£12.79)

Task Force Ranger - Lead the Way! (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Moonlight in Garland (€14.55/£13.00: Monday)

Easy Delivery Co (€12.99/£10.99)

Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits (€9.99/£9.99)

Moto Racer Highway Traffic (€9.99/£8.99)

Just Deserts (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Mystic Explorer (€8.39/£7.59)

Devil Jam (€7.99/£7.99)

English Basics English Vocabulary Fill-in Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (€7.99/£7.99)

Technotopia (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Chico's Rebound (€7.79/£6.69)

ChildStory (€6.99/£5.79: Wednesday)

SchoolBoy Horror (€5.99/£5.30: Tuesday)

Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom (€5.99/£5.49)

Casual Sports Series: Boxing (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

EggConsole Take The A-Train PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Claim The Forest: Shape of Wolves (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cola Racing (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Distorted - The Living Manor (€4.99/£4.99)

The Boba Teashop (€4.99/£4.99)

Slide Viking: Treasure's Path (€4.99/£4.49)

Build a Bank Tycoon (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Horror Park (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bun Buns (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Fight Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

GoodNightGirls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Find The Funny Mistake! (€2.49/£2.24)

Peek-a-Rabbit! (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room11 (€1.00-/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Winning Post 10 2026 (¥10780)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8500)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥3950)

The Midnight Walk (¥3400)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (¥2500)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥2000)

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥100)

Switch

Winning Post 10 2026 (¥9680)

Etrange Overlord (¥8580)

Handsome Laundering -The Mythic Lover- (¥8580)

Curse Warrior (¥7920)

Diabolik Lovers Lunatic - Fate Grand Edition (¥7700)

Taito Milestones 4 (¥5720)

Homicipher (¥5280)

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (¥4990: Friday)

Mad Games Tycoon 2 (¥3600)

Kuzukago Dot Live -Twilight Mirror- (¥3300)

Five Hearts Under One Roof Season 2 (¥3240)

Cards Lie (¥3199)

Until Then (¥3190)

Neopets - Mega Mini Games Collection - The Neopian Arcade Collection (¥2970)

Porridge! R (¥2970)

Sweet Starlight Sisters (¥2970)

Damon and Baby (¥2300)

Legendary Spell (¥2300)

Primal Planet (¥2300)

The Knights of the Cross (¥2300)

Cat Up Road Closed (¥2000)

OFF (¥1980)

Clover Reset (¥1920)

Wolf Pack - Howling Spirits (¥1820)

Shinonome Abyss The Maiden Exorcist (¥1650)

Just Deserts (¥1500: Friday)

Easy Delivery Co (¥1499)

ChildStory (¥1300)

Mystic Explorer (¥1200)

Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom (¥1199)

Devil Jam (¥999)

Angel or Demon (¥980)

Basic Korean Vocabulary (¥980)

Enjoy Classic Japanese Poems (¥980)

Geo Brain Boost! Japan's 47 Prefectures Silhouette Quiz (¥980)

Hiragana Fill-in-the-Blank Quiz (¥880)

Uncover The Lies! Courtroom Deduction (¥980)

EggConsole Take The A-Train PC-8801 (¥880)

Distorted - The Living Manor (¥800)

The Boba Teashop (¥800)

Fight Girls (¥500)

GoodNightGirls (¥500)

Claim The Forest: Shape of Wolves (¥499)

Slide Viking: Treasure's Path (¥499)

Waochi! Math Homerun (¥480)

Period Popularity Diagnosis (¥420)

Overpowered 2 - Crux of Fate (¥350)

Escape Game Room11 (¥100)