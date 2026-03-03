Other Announcements From The March 3 Indie World

Old friends, new arrivals, and some very cute puppies.
Although short, the Indie World revealed a lot of upcoming games across the Switch family.
- The newest title from the makers of Fe and Lost in Ramdom is The Midnight Walk, a stop-motion animated adventure due for Switch 2 on March 26.
- inKOBINI: One Store, May Stories (April 30, Switch / Switch 2) is a hybrid life and store sim set in 1990s Japan and focused on operating a kobini (convenience store) and exploring the lives of the regular customers.
- Annapurna Interactive-published Mixtape, a life exploration with DEVO and Smashing Pumpkins among the artist on the soundtrack, will be available for Switch 2 when it releases on May 7.
- My Little Puppy (May 29, Switch, physical in June) gives you control of a dog who tries to find their master after picking up their scent in the afterlife.
- Rhythm combat game (think Patapon) Ratatan will play its first notes on July 16, with local / online 4 player co-op.
- Grave Seasons, a supernatural murder mystery published by Blumhouse Games, will spook the Switch this summer.
- Also due in summer is Heave Ho 2, the follow-up to the Devolver-published co-op linking game which has Switch and Switch 2 launches (the latter with GameShare support).
- Another summer sequel will be TOEM 2 for Switch, the follow-up to the photography adventure.
- Drinkbox Studios (Guacamelee, Severed, Nobody Saves The World) confirmed a Switch 2 launch for their upcoming action RPG Blighted this fall.
- Shop sim and dungeon crawler hybrid Moonlighter will take delivery of a sequel called Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault on Switch 2 this year.