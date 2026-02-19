Nintendo Downloads - March 19, 2026

Remember: If you're facing Miguel Rojas and the count goes full, for the love of Arceus throw a fastball.

Although some of you might have already grabbed it by way of premium editions, opening day for MLB The Show is Tuesday coinciding with the World Baseball Classic finals, which sadly does not contain Canada or the Dominican Republic. It's rare that the big game of the week is an OG Switch game, especially since the only other option is a puzzle game called "Opus Magnum" which is claimed to be by the PC puzzle specialists at Zacktronics but most definitely is NOT. (The team doesn't like supporting controllers at all, and since it's an original Switch game you can't lock in mouse controls.)

For Switch 2, we have a couple of Partner Showcase games with Deadzone: Rogue and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun, a Starship Troopers FPS (published by DotEmu?), and a new Brawl Brothers.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: An update to the original Tomb Raider trilogy ports also brought a Switch 2 version, and the publisher claims a Switch 2 upgrade is coming on Wednesday. Given it's Aspyr, we're pressing Y to doubt. The Archives had Sonic Wings Special for the console and a Switch-only Arcade Archives game called Pop 'n Bounce.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: I don't think Hydlide is playable in any language, but maybe the MSX2 version rolls better.

North America

Switch 2

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun ($39.99/$51.99: Wednesday)

Bang! Bang! Bandits - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($39.99/not released)

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! ($24.99/$34.88: Monday)

Deadzone: Rogue ($24.99/$29.99: Tuesday)

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers ($22.99/$29.99)

Royal Revolt Survivors ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Bang! Bang! Bandits - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($3.00/not released)

Switch

MLB The Show 26 ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Bang! Bang! Bandits ($36.99/not released)

Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Traumerei ($34.99/not released)

Opus Magnum: Complete Edition ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Rubato ($19.99/$27.64: Friday)

Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron ($19.99/$27.99: Tuesday)

Letters to Arralla ($16.99/$24.00: Wednesday)

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime ($16.99/$17.95: Monday)

All Motors Racing Simulator ($15.99/$17.99: Friday)

Moto Rush Reborn ($12.99/$18.20: Friday)

Let's Freeze Some Penguins ($11.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Defending Camelot ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

DigDigDrill ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Get Fit - Men's Fitness ($9.99/$13.99)

Get Fit - Women's Fitness ($9.99/$13.99)

Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Cowboy Kart ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzle ($8.99/$11.49)

Quick Brain: Number Hunt ($8.99/$11.49)

Aroma Love Ready! ($7.99/$11.00)

Escape From Duckness ($7.99/$10.95)

Outbreak Fall: Biohazard ($7.99/$9.99)

Spot the Spy Guy ($6.99/$9.75: Friday)

EggCosnole Hydlide MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Machine Gun Fury ($5.99/$7.69: Friday)

Wonders Puzzle ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Goritaire ($4.99/$6.84: Wednesday)

Kuky Adventure ($4.99/$6.99)

Crabwave ($4.99/$6.83)

Dig Out: Prison Escape Simulator ($4.99/$6.70)

Blastoids ($4.99/$6.50)

Castle Tycoon Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Pie Pie Cafeteria ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Mistfall Ruins ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

HestiaFort ($3.00/$4.00)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Maidens of Steel ($2.99/$5.00)

Enter the Dodgeball ($2.22/$2.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Balatro is 20% off until March 28 and offers a free upgrade on Switch 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun (€39.99/£32.49: Wednesday)

Bang! Bang! Bandits - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€35.99/£32.39: Wednesday)

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! (€24.99/£22.49: Monday)

Deadzone: Rogue (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers (€19.99/£17.99)

Royal Revolt Survivors (€9.99/£6.99: Monday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Bang! Bang! Bandits - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€3.00/£2.69: Wednesday)

Switch

MLB The Show 26 (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Bang! Bang! Bandits (€36.99/£29.69: Wednesday)

Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Traumerei (€33.99/£29.99: Wednesday)

Opus Magnum: Complete Edition (€25.00/£22.50: Tuesday)

K-Pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for PinkOrbil T. (€24.90/£21.90)

Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Rubato (€19.50/£16.75)

Letters to Arralla (€16.59/£14.89: Wednesday)

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime (€15.49/£12.49: Monday)

All Motors Racing Simulator (€13.99/£13.99: Friday)

Moto Rush Reborn (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Let's Freeze Some Penguins (€11.99/£10.00: Wednesday)

Defending Camelot (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Get Fit - Men's Fitness (€9.99/£9.99)

Get Fit - Women's Fitness (€9.99/£9.99)

Samurai Simulator: Kensei Warrior (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

DigDigDrill (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Master Detective: Logic & Mystery Puzzle (€8.99/£7.99)

Escape From Duckness (€7.99/£7.19)

Outbreak Fall: Biohazard (€7.99/£6.99)

Spot the Spy Guy (€6.99/£6.29)

Aroma Love Ready! (€6.80/£6.00: Wednesday)

Machine Gun Fury (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

EggCosnole Hydlide MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Kuky Adventure (€5.00/£4.49)

Goritaire (€4.99/£3.64: Wednesday)

Crabwave (€4.99/£4.49)

Dig Out: Prison Escape Simulator (€4.99/£4.40)

Castle Tycoon Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Pie Pie Cafeteria (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Mistfall Ruins (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Blastoids (€4.39/£3.99)

HestiaFort (€3.00/£2.70)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Maidens of Steel (€2.99/£2.99)

Enter the Dodgeball (€1.88/£1.59)

Japan

Switch 2

Bang! Bang! Bandits - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥6930)

Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun (¥5940)

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers (¥3960)

Deadzone: Rogue (¥2400: Tuesday)

Royal Revolt Survivors (¥1200: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Bang! Bang! Bandits - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥550)

Switch

Opus Magnum: Complete Edition (¥4700: Tuesday)

Spa Massage Boys: Love & Relax (¥3990)

Spa Massage Girls: Love & Relax (¥3990)

Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Traumerei (¥3960)

Flying Aces: Legend of the Red Baron (¥3000)

Moto Rush Reborn (¥2000)

All Motors Racing Simulator (¥1990)

Get Fit - Men's Fitness (¥1500)

Get Fit - Women's Fitness (¥1500)

Outbreak Fall: Biohazard (¥1249)

Aroma Love Ready! (¥1200)

Defending Camelot (¥1000)

Cats Rating Their Owners (¥980)

DigDigDrill (¥980)

Discreetly Treating Reading, Writing, And Usage Errors (¥980)

Junior High School Entrance Exam Textbook (¥980)

Stumped Master Detective (¥980)

Updating Your Common Sense (¥980)

What Era is This? (¥980)

Why Are Blackboards Green? School Secrets (¥980)

Kuky Adventure (¥950)

EggCosnole Hydlide MSX2 (¥880)

Kemonomics Re (¥800)

Machine Gun Fury (¥770: Friday)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Maidens of Steel (¥565)

Goritaire (¥550)

Crabwave (¥499)

Is The Rabbit Here? (¥420)

HestiaFort (¥330)